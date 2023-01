SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--The Augustana wrestling team returns to the Elmen Center for an NSIC dual against Minot State on Thursday at 7 p.m. before heading east to take on St. Cloud State on Sunday. The Sunday dual is slated for 3 p.m. Live results can be found at GoAugie.com/Live and...

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO