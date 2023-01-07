Read full article on original website
Related
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Country diary: The silently screaming ravine is now filled with bird chatter
Winter has been unusually warm in Kyiv this year, but the day I visited the sprawling parkland at Babyn Yar the temperature was a biting -7C. Despite this, and the fact that it was midweek and mid-morning, the park was busy enough. Dog walkers hurried across the frozen ground. Mothers with pushchairs stopped periodically to check on their warmly bundled infants. An elderly couple marched along a broad path using walking poles to steady themselves where snow had warmed and refrozen into ice.
theodysseyonline.com
The Journey Of A Writer
Being a writer has its perks, but it also has its downfalls. As writers, we are our own biggest critics. In this modern day, sometimes it becomes too much to be able to write. Yes, it is something we want to do - but we just cannot find the time.
theodysseyonline.com
Your Relationship on "Do Not Disturb"
This is a response to "The 12 Stages of Going Instagram Official". Now, before you come at me bashing how going public with your relationship is exciting and a way to spread the good news quickly, I am not here to put down those that choose to air everything online about their love life. If people find happiness and true contentment in doing that then great! This is only my opinion as I have grown up watching the rise of social media through my high school years to now my full on adult years.
theodysseyonline.com
What Working In A Restaurant Taught Me About Humanity
Anyone who has been a customer at a restaurant knows that "the customer is always right." Complaining about the wait time, the table, the servers, the food, or the ambiance are all totally fair game, given the threat of a potentially nasty Yelp review, right? Well, anyone who has worked in the restaurant industry can tell you that the customer is pretty much never right. In fact, the customer usually doesn't know shit.
Comments / 0