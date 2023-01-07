ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: The silently screaming ravine is now filled with bird chatter

Winter has been unusually warm in Kyiv this year, but the day I visited the sprawling parkland at Babyn Yar the temperature was a biting -7C. Despite this, and the fact that it was midweek and mid-morning, the park was busy enough. Dog walkers hurried across the frozen ground. Mothers with pushchairs stopped periodically to check on their warmly bundled infants. An elderly couple marched along a broad path using walking poles to steady themselves where snow had warmed and refrozen into ice.
theodysseyonline.com

The Journey Of A Writer

Being a writer has its perks, but it also has its downfalls. As writers, we are our own biggest critics. In this modern day, sometimes it becomes too much to be able to write. Yes, it is something we want to do - but we just cannot find the time.
theodysseyonline.com

Your Relationship on "Do Not Disturb"​​​

This is a response to "The 12 Stages of Going Instagram Official". Now, before you come at me bashing how going public with your relationship is exciting and a way to spread the good news quickly, I am not here to put down those that choose to air everything online about their love life. If people find happiness and true contentment in doing that then great! This is only my opinion as I have grown up watching the rise of social media through my high school years to now my full on adult years.
theodysseyonline.com

What Working In A Restaurant Taught Me About Humanity

Anyone who has been a customer at a restaurant knows that "the customer is always right." Complaining about the wait time, the table, the servers, the food, or the ambiance are all totally fair game, given the threat of a potentially nasty Yelp review, right? Well, anyone who has worked in the restaurant industry can tell you that the customer is pretty much never right. In fact, the customer usually doesn't know shit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy