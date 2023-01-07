ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

By Allison Elyse Gualtieri
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bY4uW_0k7EX9n400

Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.

Two people — a man and a woman — had escaped the home to find help, police Capt. Matt Truitt told CBS affiliate WFMY .

The slaying comes just days after eight people were killed in Enoch, Utah in what authorities there say was a murder-suicide. Police said a Michael Haight, 42 killed his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, along with his mother-in-law and the couple's five children. Haight had been served with divorce papers on Dec. 27, his wife's lawyer said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

3 Children Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at North Carolina Home After Cries for Help

Two people were screaming for help in High Point, North Carolina, leading police to a gruesome scene Five people were discovered dead Saturday morning after two people were "screaming for help" in High Point, North Carolina, in what cops believe to be a murder-suicide. Around 7:05 a.m., an adult male and an adult female led police to the bodies of five deceased victims, including three children and two adults, the High Point Police Department said. There were two adults "running down the street … screaming that they needed help," High Point Police Capt....
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Business 85 crash downs power lines, shuts down highway in both directions in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County. The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy