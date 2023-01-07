Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Adele Roberts takes on surgery to get her 'colon working again,' amid bowel cancer recovery
Adele Roberts took to Instagram this week to share the latest update in her bowel cancer journey. The radio host revealed that she has taken the ‘first step’ towards hopefully getting her colon working again by undergoing a surgery. The cover star of WH's June 2022 issue was...
'Absolutely gross:' Caroline Flack's former agent criticises Prince Harry for sharing details of brief romance
Prince Harry has been criticised for revealing 'private details' about Caroline Flack in his new memoir, Spare. The Duke of Sussex and the late TV presenter, who tragically died in 2020, briefly dated in 2009. Flack’s former agent, Alex Mullen, took to Instagram to share his feelings over what he...
Prince Harry Was 'Embarrassed' To Have William And Kate At His And Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. Harry recalls the time he first visited Prince William and Princess Kate's renovated Kensington Palace residence, Apartment 1A, and instantly felt ashamed of his and wife Duchess Meghan's Nottingham Cottage home.
Frankie Muniz Reveals His Next Gig – And It's Not What You Think It Is
“Finally making my dream a reality," the "Malcolm in the Middle" star wrote on Instagram.
Dorothy Tristan, ‘Klute’ Actress and Wife of Director John D. Hancock, Dies at 88
Dorothy Tristan, an actress, known for her roles in “Klute” and “Scarecrow,” and wife to film director John D. Hancock, died Jan. 7 in La Porte, Ind. after a decade-long battle against Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88 years old. Tristan’s death was confirmed by her representation. She died surrounded by her husband and her caretaker, Marcia Brodhacker. Tristan made her film acting debut in 1970’s X-rated “End of the Road” before appearing alongside Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland in the Oscar-nominated “Klute” the next year. Her follow-up came in 1973 with a role in the road movie “Scarecrow.” She later became...
The Fashion Service One ELLE Editor Is Gifting Herself for the New Year
Now that the holidays have passed and a new year is upon us, it’s time to turn our thoughts from showering friends and family with presents to practicing a little bit of self-care. We might even make it a resolution. While spa days, gym memberships, and at-home workout equipment are fine to invest in, you don’t want to sleep on opportunities for sartorial self-love in the form of a time-saving hack that will keep you chic and on your way. Our Digital Deputy Editor, Claire Stern, is going all in on Stitch Fix, the fashion styling and delivery service that makes online shopping as easy (or involved) as you want it to be.
Luke Grimes Broke His Instagram Silence Amid Upsetting 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode News
Yellowstone season 5 just aired its midseason finale and it left fans eagerly waiting for more episodes. While it will be a while before folks can catch up with the Dutton family, Luke Grimes joined the conversation about the show's latest installment. The Paramount Network series will come back in...
The Farr Side: Resolutions best kept a secret ... but where's the fun in that?
I’ve never really been a fan of making New Year’s resolutions. The idea seems favorable, but has anyone ever truly been able to keep them? The general consensus is a resounding no, at least from people that I’ve talked to about them. The most obvious resolutions are to eat healthy and start an exercise regiment. Frankly, that might last about a week or two before some of those old habits come back. It’s because we’re human and...
‘It’s been invisible’: Spanish artist brings embroidery to the streets
Whether it’s a clutch of yellow flowers wrapped around a window in Spain or dozens of pink roses cascading down a house in Switzerland, there’s a note of familiarity that threads through Raquel Rodrigo’s street art. For much of the past decade, the Spanish artist has been...
Rhonda Edginton: Music is the secret sauce
Musicians are always busy during the holidays. As a church musician, there are all sorts of special services around Christmas, full of music. And for a performing musician, there are extra concert gigs as well. And then personally, I enjoy making music in many ways at the holidays. We like to take our kids caroling with our church, to visit nursing homes and members who can’t get out anymore. Sometimes we’ll get together with friends or...
The Easy Way I'm Simplifying My Life This New Year
I love being on-trend, but let me tell you—shopping for clothes can be seriously time-consuming. I do enjoy the process, but I don’t always have time to wade through racks or websites to find pieces that A) I’m going to love and B) are going to fit me. So, this New Year, when considering how to streamline my lifestyle in the way I’ve always promised I would, I looked for simple ways to make my everyday more efficient. And I’m giving myself the gift of time and style with Stitch Fix.
