COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri wrestling team is ranked second in WIN Magazine's Tournament Power Index, presented by Cliff Keen Athletics Monday, Jan. 9. WIN's Tournament Power Index (TPI) projects where a program will finish at the 2023 NCAA Championships, which are held this March in Tulsa, Okla. The breakdown of the points from the TPI are based on a wrestler's ranking: 20 for 1st, 16 for 2nd, 13.5 for 3rd, 12.5 for 4th, 10 for 5th, 9 for 6th, 6.5 for 7th and 5.5 for 8th. Wrestlers ranked 9-12 earn two points each, followed by 1.5 points for wrestlers ranked 13-16 and 1 point for those ranked 17-20.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO