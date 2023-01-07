Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE News: Lita Signs With New Agency, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- A WWE Hall Of Famer has new representitives. According to a report from PWInsider, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Lita is now represented by social media firm and digital talent management agency Clubhouse Media Group. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Monday evenings edition of Raw...
rajah.com
WWE News: 2023 Superstar Predicitions, Former 24/7 Champion Turns 45 (Video)
-- WWE Superstar and former 24/7 Champion Tamina Snuka is celebrating a birthday on Tuesday. Earlier today, the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment shared the following tweet with the WWE Universe:. Snuka (45), debuted on Monday Night Raw in May of 2010, alongside current Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, WWE NXT Highlights (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling will make its Rhode Island debut on April 7th, where the Ryans Center will host a live edition of AEW Rampage, as well as Battle of the Belts VI. According to a report from PWInsider, fans can grab early tickets to the event by using the code: BTL6R.
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.257 million viewers, with a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 14.14% from last week’s final viewership of 2.629 million viewers. Last Friday's 0.53 rating is...
rajah.com
This Week's WWE Network On Peacock Schedule
The WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has been revealed!. Earlier today, WWE announced that new episodes of Raw Talk, WWE's The Bump, NXT Level Up, and the Smackdown Lowdown will stream on Peacock, along with This Week in WWE. Check out the entire lineup below:. Monday, Jan. 9. * Raw...
rajah.com
Interesting Individual Backstage at Tonight's WWE Raw (Possible Spoiler)
-- WWE may be getting ready to reveal the identity of Uncle Howdy as early as tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw or at least we know who is playing the character. PWInsider.com is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage in Birmingham, AL - the site for tonight's Raw. Dallas rejoined WWE recently and of course is the brother of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt.
rajah.com
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE
Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Birmingham, AL. (1/9/2023)
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight. WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. for this week's installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program. Ahead of tonight's show, WWE.com has released the following preview:. Alexa Bliss to explain...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Reviews Critically-Acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom 17 Showdown Between Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay
Many are calling the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event earlier this month as one of the best in-ring performances in recent memory. On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary pro wrestling personality sounds off with his elaborate thoughts on the critically-acclaimed Omega-Ospreay bout.
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Calls Mickie James Biggest Star On IMPACT Wrestling Talent Roster
Mickie James is the biggest star on the current IMPACT Wrestling talent roster. "The Walking Weapon" thinks so. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander appeared on the latest #FITE IN FOCUS digital feature on IMPACT's official YouTube channel to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the episode,...
rajah.com
Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed
We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches
-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques AEW Battle Of The Belts Timeslot (Video)
During his latest Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas offered up a bit of advice to AEW President Tony Khan, in regards to the time slot of All Elite Wrestling Battle of the Belts. Featured below is an excerpt from Korderas' latest rant:. “Maybe it could have been moved...
rajah.com
Veda Scott Talks Potential ROH Return, Shares Thoughts On AEW
Who better to ask than the former ROH broadcaster herself?. During her recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Scott discussed a potential return to the promotion. Veda also shared her thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On All...
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/12/2023 Episode): Birmingham, AL.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/12/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/9, click here.
rajah.com
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Set For Comedy Store Appearance, WWE's The Bump Livestream (Video)
-- Following his one on one contest with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on Monday's edition of Raw, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is set for an appearance at the Comedy Store in LA. The event will be hosted by his brother, Ryan Nemeth:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Two WWE NXT Stars He Believes Will Have A Huge Future In The Company
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he believes former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) will have a huge future in the company and how he is really excited about them.
rajah.com
Dark Order Member Reflects On The Early Days Of The AEW Faction
During a recent interview covering all things pro wrestling, All Elite Wrestling talent and Dark Order member Evil Uno shared his thoughts on various changes to the faction. Evil Uno also discussed Alan Angels new role in Impact Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the...
rajah.com
Saxon Huxley On If He Would Return To The WWE And Compete In NXT Europe
Former WWE NXT UK Star Saxon Huxley recently spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 on a variety of topics such as how there are companies he wants to work for and how he just wants to get as busy as possible, but he is open to any possibility right now and something is about to happen in wrestling as the scene is all over the place.
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.
