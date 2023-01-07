ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE News: Lita Signs With New Agency, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- A WWE Hall Of Famer has new representitives. According to a report from PWInsider, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Lita is now represented by social media firm and digital talent management agency Clubhouse Media Group. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Monday evenings edition of Raw...
WWE News: 2023 Superstar Predicitions, Former 24/7 Champion Turns 45 (Video)

-- WWE Superstar and former 24/7 Champion Tamina Snuka is celebrating a birthday on Tuesday. Earlier today, the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment shared the following tweet with the WWE Universe:. Snuka (45), debuted on Monday Night Raw in May of 2010, alongside current Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, WWE NXT Highlights (Video)

-- All Elite Wrestling will make its Rhode Island debut on April 7th, where the Ryans Center will host a live edition of AEW Rampage, as well as Battle of the Belts VI. According to a report from PWInsider, fans can grab early tickets to the event by using the code: BTL6R.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
This Week's WWE Network On Peacock Schedule

The WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has been revealed!. Earlier today, WWE announced that new episodes of Raw Talk, WWE's The Bump, NXT Level Up, and the Smackdown Lowdown will stream on Peacock, along with This Week in WWE. Check out the entire lineup below:. Monday, Jan. 9. * Raw...
Interesting Individual Backstage at Tonight's WWE Raw (Possible Spoiler)

-- WWE may be getting ready to reveal the identity of Uncle Howdy as early as tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw or at least we know who is playing the character. PWInsider.com is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage in Birmingham, AL - the site for tonight's Raw. Dallas rejoined WWE recently and of course is the brother of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hyan Talks Competing In AEW, IMPACT Wrestling And The WWE

Indie Star Hyan recently spoke with PWMania on a variety of topics such as it was a lot of fun and it was cool to be working with former WWE Star Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW and how she thought that she would be nervous, but there wasn't really much for her to be nervous about.
HOUSTON, TX
Josh Alexander Calls Mickie James Biggest Star On IMPACT Wrestling Talent Roster

Mickie James is the biggest star on the current IMPACT Wrestling talent roster. "The Walking Weapon" thinks so. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander appeared on the latest #FITE IN FOCUS digital feature on IMPACT's official YouTube channel to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the episode,...
Next Challengers For The Usos' WWE Tag-Team Championships Revealed

We can officially pencil in the next challengers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following their victory in the Tag-Team Turmoil main event gauntlet on Monday Night Raw, the team of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominic Mysterio) will move on to face off against The Usos in the next showdown for the undisputed tag-team titles.
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches

-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
Jimmy Korderas Critiques AEW Battle Of The Belts Timeslot (Video)

During his latest Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas offered up a bit of advice to AEW President Tony Khan, in regards to the time slot of All Elite Wrestling Battle of the Belts. Featured below is an excerpt from Korderas' latest rant:. “Maybe it could have been moved...
Veda Scott Talks Potential ROH Return, Shares Thoughts On AEW

Who better to ask than the former ROH broadcaster herself?. During her recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Scott discussed a potential return to the promotion. Veda also shared her thoughts on All Elite Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On All...
Dark Order Member Reflects On The Early Days Of The AEW Faction

During a recent interview covering all things pro wrestling, All Elite Wrestling talent and Dark Order member Evil Uno shared his thoughts on various changes to the faction. Evil Uno also discussed Alan Angels new role in Impact Wrestling, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Saxon Huxley On If He Would Return To The WWE And Compete In NXT Europe

Former WWE NXT UK Star Saxon Huxley recently spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 on a variety of topics such as how there are companies he wants to work for and how he just wants to get as busy as possible, but he is open to any possibility right now and something is about to happen in wrestling as the scene is all over the place.
Kevin Nash Talks Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed topics such as the rumors that he did not get along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan despite their success as part of the nWo faction in WCW. According to Nash, Hogan is one of the smartest guys in the business and the WWE Hall of Famer is also one of the closest people he ever has in the business.

