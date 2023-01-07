Read full article on original website
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns
Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Suns start time, TV channel, live stream
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt to finish off their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a victory against a struggling Suns team. Denver has defeated the Clippers, Cavaliers and Lakers during this current stretch, keeping pace with the Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference. Jokic has unsurprisingly led the way in the Nuggets' wins, averaging 18.0 points, 11.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds in his last three games.
How long is Kevin Durant out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets forward
The Nets organization and fan base collectively held their breath after Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Heat. Durant left the game in the third quarter after Jimmy Butler landed on his right knee — the opposite knee that kept the All-Star forward sidelined for over 20 games last season.
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NBA awards predictions at halfway point: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year & more
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, The Sporting News' NBA experts made their picks for each end-of-season award. With half of the season now in the books, it's time to revisit those picks. Who is the front-runner for MVP? Are Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year already...
Dolphins-Bills FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments includes Josh Allen and WHO!?
The second-seeded Bills host the seventh-seeded Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., opening their run at Super Bowl 57 with a divisional tilt on Wild Card weekend. With Josh Allen a top candidate for MVP (both in fantasy and reality) and Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the concussion protocol, sportsbooks largely have Buffalo running away with this one. Regardless, we have DFS lineups (and money!) to make, so we're heading to FanDuel to enter a single-game tournament.
What time is Maple Leafs vs. Predators? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader
The Maple Leafs are getting the spotlight in the United States this week, as Toronto plays two consecutive nights on national TV. First up is the TNT Wednesday night doubleheader, as the Maple Leafs' contest against the Predators headlines the action. Toronto's record of 25-9-7 is second-best in the Atlantic...
College hoops catch-up: UNC is down, Houston is up and the top freshman is at Alabama
There’s no way to put it any better than analyst Terrence Oglesby, an analyst for the Field of 68 podcast network, did late Monday evening. On Twitter, after three horrid hours put an end to the 2022 college football season, he was as direct and succinct as a Zach Edey tip-dunk.
When was the last time the Bears picked No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?
The Bears are now on the clock. Throughout most of the 2022 season, the Texans were lined up to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Countless mock drafts had Houston taking one of two quarterbacks, Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, on the assumption the club would be picking first.
Most points scored in college football national championship game: Georgia sets record vs. TCU
Fans tuning into the College Football Playoff national championship expecting a thrilling showdown of David and Goliath have likely been a bit disappointed. Goliath is triumphing in historic fashion. No. 1 Georgia took a 65-7 lead late in the second half against No. 3 TCU. It appears the Cinderella run...
Former NBA sharpshooter believes Nets' Yuta Watanabe can't handle 'pressure' of 3-Point Contest
Retired NBA sharpshooter Chandler Parsons does not believe in Yuta Watanabe's 3-point shooting numbers, and he is happy to say so. While appearing as an analyst on FanDuel TV, Parsons expressed deep skepticism regarding Watanabe's 3-point shooting ability under pressure. Vote now for your favorite NBA All-Star starters!. Host Michelle...
ESPN's new College Football Playoff theme song: Why John Williams composed network's championship game music
TCU is making its College Football Playoff National Championship debut on Monday night, and so is John Williams. Yes, legendary composer John Williams. The 90-year-old has composed a new theme song for ESPN's title game coverage. "Of Grit and Glory," which is three minutes and 30 seconds in full, will...
Giants-Vikings FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests
In the second game of Sunday's triple-header, Saquon Barkley and the Giants will travel to Minnesota to play Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the second time within a month that these two teams are playing each other, as the Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. If this playoff game is anything, like we saw in Week 16, NFL DFS players should have fun putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup and hopefully taking home some cash.
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
Would the Bears really trade Justin Fields to pick Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft got considerably more interesting during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season when the Texans beat the Colts to gift the No. 1 overall pick to the Bears. It was presumed that if the Texans got the No. 1 pick, they would take a quarterback. It was just a matter of which one they would select.
Charles White, Heisman Trophy winner at USC in 1979, dead at 64
Former running back Charles White, who led USC to a national championship in 1978 and won the Heisman Trophy the following year, died Wednesday, the university announced. He was 64. According to The Associated Press, White, who also played nine seasons in the NFL, died of cancer in Newport Beach,...
Future College Football Playoff locations: Host cities, stadiums for 2024 national championship and beyond
A change is going to come. The College Football Playoff national championship game has found itself on an ever-moving carousel, cycling through different locations with wholly different climates since its 2014 inception. If you build it, they will come. And given the CFP championship's popularity — it draws tens of...
