Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns

Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Suns start time, TV channel, live stream

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt to finish off their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a victory against a struggling Suns team. Denver has defeated the Clippers, Cavaliers and Lakers during this current stretch, keeping pace with the Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference. Jokic has unsurprisingly led the way in the Nuggets' wins, averaging 18.0 points, 11.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds in his last three games.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dolphins-Bills FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments includes Josh Allen and WHO!?

The second-seeded Bills host the seventh-seeded Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., opening their run at Super Bowl 57 with a divisional tilt on Wild Card weekend. With Josh Allen a top candidate for MVP (both in fantasy and reality) and Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the concussion protocol, sportsbooks largely have Buffalo running away with this one. Regardless, we have DFS lineups (and money!) to make, so we're heading to FanDuel to enter a single-game tournament.
When was the last time the Bears picked No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft?

The Bears are now on the clock. Throughout most of the 2022 season, the Texans were lined up to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Countless mock drafts had Houston taking one of two quarterbacks, Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, on the assumption the club would be picking first.
Giants-Vikings FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests

In the second game of Sunday's triple-header, Saquon Barkley and the Giants will travel to Minnesota to play Kirk Cousins and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will be the second time within a month that these two teams are playing each other, as the Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve. If this playoff game is anything, like we saw in Week 16, NFL DFS players should have fun putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup and hopefully taking home some cash.
