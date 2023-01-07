The long wait is over as The Home Depot in Skyline Ranch Marketplace on West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road in San Tan Valley will finally open Thursday, Jan. 12. Last April, Pinal County officials released an announcement that crews would begin building San Tan Valley's newest Home Depot location with plans to have the site open by November 2022. The project experienced delays like many businesses trying to open after the pandemic and resulting supply chain issues. Plans to develop Skyline Ranch Marketplace with retail tenants, clothing outlets, restaurants and other businesses have been in the works since the early 2000s. However, when the economy took a turn, the San Tan Valley was hit hard and saw many developments come to a halt, but not Home Depot.

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO