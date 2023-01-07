Read full article on original website
Alfonso F. Padilla
Alfonso F. Padilla passed on January 2, 2023 in San Tan Valley, Ariz. Originally from Norwalk, Calif., Alfonso made the move to Arizona in the early 2000’s. He was preceded in death by his loving son and two daughters. Survivors include his three children, Al, Deanna and Eva; two sisters, Carmen and Molly; and nine grandchildren. He will be missed by all.
Michael Lynn Truesdell
Michael Lynn Truesdell, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on January 1, 2023. Mike was born in Greeley, CO on October 10, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father, F.L. “Jake” Truesdell; mother and step-father, JoAnn and Robert Lebsack; and brother, Ronald Truesdell.
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa
Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
Learn from local pros, shop 2023 trends at Maricopa County Home & Garden Show Jan. 13-15
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend. From Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15, the show will feature more than 900 vendors and dozens of seminars and workshops at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in downtown Phoenix.
San Tan Valley Home Depot opening Jan. 12
The long wait is over as The Home Depot in Skyline Ranch Marketplace on West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road in San Tan Valley will finally open Thursday, Jan. 12. Last April, Pinal County officials released an announcement that crews would begin building San Tan Valley's newest Home Depot location with plans to have the site open by November 2022. The project experienced delays like many businesses trying to open after the pandemic and resulting supply chain issues. Plans to develop Skyline Ranch Marketplace with retail tenants, clothing outlets, restaurants and other businesses have been in the works since the early 2000s. However, when the economy took a turn, the San Tan Valley was hit hard and saw many developments come to a halt, but not Home Depot.
Queen Creek Community Blood Drive at library happening Jan. 11
Tomorrow is the first Town of Queen Creek Community Blood Drive of the year in partnership with Vitalant. This month's community blood drive will be from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Zane Grey Community Room at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. These monthly...
Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures brings magic to Phoenix Jan. 12-15
Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments with new and classic tales when the show comes to Phoenix Jan. 12-15 at the Footprint Center. Attendees will hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane...
QCUSD hosting dangers of fentanyl presentations by Banner Health Jan. 10, April 4
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agree that fentanyl’s grip on people with substance use disorders is only growing stronger in 2023. So the Queen Creek Unified School District is hoping to educate the community on the dangers of fentanyl’s grip...
