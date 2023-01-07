ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Alfonso F. Padilla

Alfonso F. Padilla passed on January 2, 2023 in San Tan Valley, Ariz. Originally from Norwalk, Calif., Alfonso made the move to Arizona in the early 2000’s. He was preceded in death by his loving son and two daughters. Survivors include his three children, Al, Deanna and Eva; two sisters, Carmen and Molly; and nine grandchildren. He will be missed by all.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Michael Lynn Truesdell

Michael Lynn Truesdell, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on January 1, 2023. Mike was born in Greeley, CO on October 10, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father, F.L. “Jake” Truesdell; mother and step-father, JoAnn and Robert Lebsack; and brother, Ronald Truesdell.
MESA, AZ
New women's tower opens at Banner Desert in Mesa

Banner Desert Medical Center opened a new patient tower Jan. 10 dedicated to women’s health and wellness. The tower is adjacent to the existing pediatric patient tower, providing easy access for the unique health care needs of women and children of all ages. The women’s tower, which is part...
MESA, AZ
San Tan Valley Home Depot opening Jan. 12

The long wait is over as The Home Depot in Skyline Ranch Marketplace on West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road in San Tan Valley will finally open Thursday, Jan. 12. Last April, Pinal County officials released an announcement that crews would begin building San Tan Valley's newest Home Depot location with plans to have the site open by November 2022. The project experienced delays like many businesses trying to open after the pandemic and resulting supply chain issues. Plans to develop Skyline Ranch Marketplace with retail tenants, clothing outlets, restaurants and other businesses have been in the works since the early 2000s. However, when the economy took a turn, the San Tan Valley was hit hard and saw many developments come to a halt, but not Home Depot.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Queen Creek Community Blood Drive at library happening Jan. 11

Tomorrow is the first Town of Queen Creek Community Blood Drive of the year in partnership with Vitalant. This month's community blood drive will be from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Zane Grey Community Room at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. These monthly...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures brings magic to Phoenix Jan. 12-15

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments with new and classic tales when the show comes to Phoenix Jan. 12-15 at the Footprint Center. Attendees will hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane...
PHOENIX, AZ

