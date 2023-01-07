Read full article on original website
Related
vanishinggeorgia.com
Union Baptist Church, Wayne County
Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Williamsburg Landing, Wayne County
Near this location on the Sansavilla Bluff* of the lower Altamaha River, circa 1737, it is believed that Coosaponakeesa operated a trading post in proximity to an early frontier garrison of Georgia Rangers known as Fort Mount Venture. Coosaponakeesa, known by her English name, Mary Musgrove (c. 1700-c.1763), was the most important woman in the early history of the colony, her assistance to General Oglethorpe integral to its very existence. Her English and Creek heritage uniquely positioned her for work as a translator and entrepreneur, bridging the gap between the Native American world and European settlers. Andrew K. Frank suggests…As Pocahontas was to the Jamestown colony and Sacagawea was to the Lewis and Clark expedition, so was Musgrove to the burgeoning Georgia colony.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant
Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
WJCL
Investigation underway after apartment catches fire in Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bulloch County. The fire broke out at a complex off Rucker Lane in Statesboro shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Even though firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, we're...
Bulloch County student dies after being struck by car
A Bulloch County Schools student has died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM to the intersection of Maria Sorrell Road and Stillwater Drive to a child struck by a car.
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
wtoc.com
‘I still feel something more could have been done:’ Family friend addresses death in officer-involved shooting
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A domestic dispute in Bulloch County leaves a suspect shot and killed, and two deputies on leave. It happened Saturday night on Bird Road just outside of Statesboro. As the GBI continues to investigate the shooting, one long-time family friend wishes this ongoing issue had...
Vidalia Police Department investigating two separate shootings
VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department says that two shootings occurred in the city this week—one leaving a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that the first shooting took place on January 9. The Vidalia Police Department was called to the intersection of East Eighth St. and Green St. after a tip […]
WALB 10
Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shotgun House, Uvalda
My preliminary inclination is to identify this as a shotgun house even though the facade has more of a storefront appearance. The photograph dates to 2013.
Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in contraband investigation
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Toombs County corrections officer is on the opposite side of a jail cell Friday night. Police say they arrested Hunter Malone after an investigation about contraband being brought into a detention center. Malone started working as a jail officer in September of last year, he’s been fired and charged […]
WALB 10
220 drug-related arrests made in Coffee County in 2022
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - According to a rural health study, the drug problem is getting worse in small counties in South Georgia. The Coffee County Drug Unit made 220 arrests in 2022. The CCDU seized approximately 7.46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine last year. Deputy Fred Cole says the street value...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Two Arrested in Drug Investigation
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office made arrests Tuesday morning in their combined effort to combat the drug distribution in Toombs County. Tuesday morning, Christopher Maurice McKinney, 35, and Karen McKinney, 50, both of Vidalia were arrested. These cases began...
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis inmate escapes on Christmas Day, captured in Waycross
A Jeff Davis County inmate who made a break for freedom on Christmas day is back in custody. At approximately 2:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022, Jay Carroll Fergueron escaped the Jeff Davis County Jail after being held on active warrant through another county. After nearly two weeks on the run, Ware State K9 officers located and arrested Fugueron in Waycross. Officers from the Waycross Police Department arrived to transport Fergueron to the county jail. Fergueron is back in Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office custody and faces new charges for escape and interfering with government property.
allongeorgia.com
Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
GBI: Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies near Statesboro
A man was shot and killed by Middle Georgia deputies after he fired a weapon at them Saturday evening, according to authorities.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
allongeorgia.com
Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro
A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned home
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found and returned home, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Walthourville Police Department said that 13-year-old Janiyah Greene had been located and returned home safely to her family,. Officials thanked the public...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs Jailer Arrested
A now former Correctional Officer at the Toombs County Detention Center found himself on the wrong side of the law and was arrested by the department in which he worked last Friday. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jordan Kight said Hunter Malone was arrested by investigators after they determined he...
Comments / 0