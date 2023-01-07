ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Surge to Start the Weekend, Following Friday’s Payrolls

By Harry Robertson
 4 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
cryptopotato.com

BTC Bulls Take Control Above $17K, But Worrying Signs Appear (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

Bitcoin’s price has initiated a rally after finding solid support at around $16.5K and breaking the 50-day moving average. However, the bullish momentum has weakened as the price faces a critical resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. After a short-term consolidation at the $16.5K support level,...
PYMNTS

As Crypto Contagion Spurs Coinbase Layoffs, Bitcoin is Remarkably Steady

As the crypto industry contagion continues to spread and add casualties, bitcoin is conversely looking steady. Bitcoin, the first and most widely recognized virtual currency, is often viewed as a stand-in or proxy for the entire digital asset industry more broadly. While, admittedly, just one week into 2023, bitcoin trading...
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin price analysis for 11 January 2023

Bitcoin price analysis for 11 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
astaga.com

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Streak Strongest In A Year As Crypto Beats Gold And Stocks

The bitcoin market has been decimated by the 2022 bear market. Billions were lost from the collapses of major crypto exchanges last year. However, 2023 seems to bring new investor sentiment as the market improves, at least for crypto. Since the start of this year, the market cap of the...
NASDAQ

Could Ethereum Hit $3,500 in 2023?

At a recent price of about $1,270, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down nearly 75% from the all-time high of $4,891.70 it touched in November 2021. That stratospheric level now seems like a distant memory for Ethereum investors, who enter 2023 uncertain of what's next for the second-largest crypto by market capitalization. Is a potential comeback in the making?
u.today

Ethereum Addresses in Profit Tops Monthly High of 51%, What Was Trigger?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) are Gaining Ground. Should Crypto Investors Buy ETC and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?

Ethereum Classic (ETC) suddenly sprung to life again earlier this week after a considerable period spent languishing in the doldrums. Out of the blue, the Ethereum Classic (ETC) price jumped up to its highest point since the middle of December last year. Why? Nobody seems to know for sure. Some contend that it relates to “the merge” back in 2022 when Ethereum Classic (ETC) transitioned from a proof-of-work model to a proof-of-stake one. Same happened with Litecoin (LTC). So should anyone invest in Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) right now? Or take a look at the Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Could See A Rally Soon – How High Can BTC Price Go?

According to the latest reports, Bitcoin could soon see a rally. Check out the latest details about BTC’s price below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,943. Bitcoin price prediction is released. A popular crypto...

