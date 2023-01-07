ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bitcoin Hashrate Reaches All-Time High, Boost Could Lead to Record-Setting Difficulty Increase

By Mark Vandevelde, Eric Platt in New York
 4 days ago
astaga.com

Bitcoin More Stable Than Gold, DXY, & NDQ, What This Means

Knowledge reveals Bitcoin has been extra steady than gold, DXY, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 lately, right here’s what historical past says may observe subsequent. Bitcoin 5-Day Volatility Has Fallen Beneath That Of Gold, DXY, Nasdaq, And S&P 500. In response to the newest weekly report from Arcane Research, BTC...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Surges Above $17k, While Interest Rates Fall

It seems that Bitcoin managed to surge above $17k. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $17,219. Check out the latest details about the price of Bitcoin these days. Bitcoin price latest reports. The price of Bitcoin...
WHIO Dayton

US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings

Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...
Eden Reports

Hold Off On Buying: U.S. Home Prices Projected to Fall By 30%

As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Nasdaq Composite on track to book longest winning streak in four months as U.S. stocks extend rally in final hour of trade

U.S. stock indexes rose in the final hour of trade on Wednesday, with Nasdaq Composite attempting to log its longest winning streak since September 12, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors await Thursday's inflation report which is due at 8:30 a.m. eastern and may determine the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase in February. The headline inflation is expected to rise 6.5% year over year, while the core price measure that strips out volatile food and fuel costs, is forecast to rise 0.3% from the previous month, or 5.7% from a year ago. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%.
msn.com

Dow futures rise 75 pts; sentiment climbs ahead of key CPI data

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, continuing the positive tone seen at the end of last week after the December jobs report raised hope that inflation may have peaked. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 75 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin remains under pressure ahead of CPI data; Michael Burry makes stagflation call

Analysts forecast a year-over-year increase of 6.5% in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2022 — with the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ official data releasing Jan. 12 — but 2023 could bring some upside as investor Michael Burry expects CPI to move lower this year but warned that any subsequent pivot on interest rates to stimulate economic activity would trigger a second inflationary spike.
DailyWealth

Last Year's Volatility Is Setting Up a 20% Rally

We just finished an incredibly volatile year... even if the standard volatility measure didn't show it. Most folks look to the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index ("VIX") to see how much stocks are moving. And this so-called "fear gauge" tends to spike when the market is in turmoil. Stocks...
rigzone.com

USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows

U.S. natural gas demand could be on track to hit record lows in January if unseasonably warm weather sticks around, according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain. “Despite consistently robust LNG demand, totaling around seven million tons, particularly from European buyers, prices are falling and expected to continue bearish momentum until winter weather returns,” McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday.
Quartz

Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone

After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
fordauthority.com

Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In December

As consumers are well aware by now, both used and new vehicle prices have been on the rise for more than two years now, reaching record levels on multiple occasions over that time span. While this trend has shown some signs of cooling off in recent months, prices continue to hold true, and that also applies to The Blue Oval. In fact, according to new data from Cox Automotive, Ford average transaction pricing was up three percent in December, keeping this long-running trend alive – though it is an improvement on the 10 percent that prices rose in November, at least.

