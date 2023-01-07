Bitcoin Hashrate Reaches All-Time High, Boost Could Lead to Record-Setting Difficulty Increase

Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Bitcoin More Stable Than Gold, DXY, & NDQ, What This Means
Knowledge reveals Bitcoin has been extra steady than gold, DXY, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 lately, right here’s what historical past says may observe subsequent. Bitcoin 5-Day Volatility Has Fallen Beneath That Of Gold, DXY, Nasdaq, And S&P 500. In response to the newest weekly report from Arcane Research, BTC...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Surges Above $17k, While Interest Rates Fall
It seems that Bitcoin managed to surge above $17k. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $17,219. Check out the latest details about the price of Bitcoin these days. Bitcoin price latest reports. The price of Bitcoin...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...
Hold Off On Buying: U.S. Home Prices Projected to Fall By 30%
As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.
msn.com
Nasdaq Composite on track to book longest winning streak in four months as U.S. stocks extend rally in final hour of trade
U.S. stock indexes rose in the final hour of trade on Wednesday, with Nasdaq Composite attempting to log its longest winning streak since September 12, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors await Thursday's inflation report which is due at 8:30 a.m. eastern and may determine the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase in February. The headline inflation is expected to rise 6.5% year over year, while the core price measure that strips out volatile food and fuel costs, is forecast to rise 0.3% from the previous month, or 5.7% from a year ago. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%.
msn.com
Dow futures rise 75 pts; sentiment climbs ahead of key CPI data
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, continuing the positive tone seen at the end of last week after the December jobs report raised hope that inflation may have peaked. At 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 75 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures...
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end higher, Nasdaq books longest win streak in four months ahead of inflation data
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq Composite logging its longest win streak since September, as the market built on a positive start to 2023. Traders also looked ahead to Thursday’s inflation report to help gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate hike in February.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin remains under pressure ahead of CPI data; Michael Burry makes stagflation call
Analysts forecast a year-over-year increase of 6.5% in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2022 — with the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ official data releasing Jan. 12 — but 2023 could bring some upside as investor Michael Burry expects CPI to move lower this year but warned that any subsequent pivot on interest rates to stimulate economic activity would trigger a second inflationary spike.
DailyWealth
Last Year's Volatility Is Setting Up a 20% Rally
We just finished an incredibly volatile year... even if the standard volatility measure didn't show it. Most folks look to the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index ("VIX") to see how much stocks are moving. And this so-called "fear gauge" tends to spike when the market is in turmoil. Stocks...
rigzone.com
USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
U.S. natural gas demand could be on track to hit record lows in January if unseasonably warm weather sticks around, according to Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain. “Despite consistently robust LNG demand, totaling around seven million tons, particularly from European buyers, prices are falling and expected to continue bearish momentum until winter weather returns,” McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday.
Quartz
Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone
After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
Stocks get midweek bump ahead of consumer price index release
U.S. stocks rose across the three top indexes Wednesday ahead of the publication of the latest consumer price index expected to be released early Thursday.
CNBC
Dow closes 260 points higher, Nasdaq notches fourth day of gains ahead of key inflation report
Stocks rose Wednesday as investors grew increasingly confident Thursday's consumer price index will show cooling inflation and signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 268.91 points, or 0.80%, at 33,973.01. The S&P 500 gained 1.28%...
Gas Prices Head Lower After Holiday Spike, But Have They Already Hit Bottom?
Gas prices have begun to tick lower in the United States following a brief spike caused by heavy holiday travel and frigid weather, but the trend might be short-lived. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best...
wealthinsidermag.com
Economic Report: Most of America thinks it’s a bad time to buy a home. Expect a ‘continued decline in home sales,’ Fannie Mae says.
Home-buying sentiment is glum as we enter 2023, thanks to high mortgage rates and home prices, according to new research. Home Purchase Sentiment Index rose slightly in December by 3.7 points, to 61, the company said Monday. The index hit an all-time low in October. In December, 21% of the...
fordauthority.com
Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In December
As consumers are well aware by now, both used and new vehicle prices have been on the rise for more than two years now, reaching record levels on multiple occasions over that time span. While this trend has shown some signs of cooling off in recent months, prices continue to hold true, and that also applies to The Blue Oval. In fact, according to new data from Cox Automotive, Ford average transaction pricing was up three percent in December, keeping this long-running trend alive – though it is an improvement on the 10 percent that prices rose in November, at least.
Stocks stage first big rally of 2023 as hope grows that inflation will ease, Dow closes up nearly 700 points
U.S. stocks advanced Friday after the December jobs report and an economic activity survey showed signs that inflation may be cooling, signalling that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are having their intended effect. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 700.53 points, or 2.13%, to close at 33,630.61. The...
