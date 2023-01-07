Read full article on original website
Huobi Korea Plans to Cut Ties With Parent Company, Strengthen Domestic Presence
According to a report from South Korea, the Korean subsidiary of Huobi Global is planning to cut ties with the parent company. The management of the trading platform stated that they plan to “strengthen its position” as a domestic cryptocurrency exchange and change its name. Huobi Experiences Significant...
: Tesla plans $717 million expansion at its Austin gigafactory
Tesla Inc. has applied for a nearly billion-dollar expansion of its Austin, Texas, gigafactory. According to filings dated this week with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, Tesla is planning an investment of roughly $717 million to add about 1.4 million square feet of space at the auto factory, for a total of about 5.6 million square feet.
Asian shares mixed ahead of key US inflation data
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 wobbled in early trading and was up 0.1% at...
Smart Contract Platform Tokens See Double-Digit Gains, Boosting Defi TVL Above $40 Billion
Decentralized finance (defi) and smart contract platform tokens rallied on Monday morning (ET) and the total value locked in defi jumped above the $40 billion zone for the first time since mid-December 2022. The top smart contract platform coins by market capitalization increased 7.1% on January 9, 2023, and most have seen double-digit gains over the last week.
Voyager Ensures Greater Recoveries After Binance.US Transaction
Voyager Ensures Greater Recoveries After Binance.US Transaction. Voyager Digital received the initial approval from the US Bankruptcy Court to sell its assets to Binance.US. The platform tweeted the summary of the changes that the transaction supposedly brings. Voyager ensured that the transaction would result in greater recoveries for creditors than...
Subway explores sale of sandwich chain
Subway could be looking at a sale of the sandwich chain after retaining advisers to explore that option.
Hong Kong Reaffirms Commitment to Become Regional Crypto Hub
Hong Kong has reaffirmed its commitment to become a regional crypto hub in following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. “As certain crypto exchanges collapsed one after another, Hong Kong became a quality standing point for digital asset corporates,” said a top government official. Hong Kong Aims to...
U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance
U.S. and Japanese leaders announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their alliance and keep the Indo-Pacific "free and open" from threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and posturing by China and North Korea.
Malaysian urges palm oil producers to boost cooperation after EU rules
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday called on countries producing palm oil to strengthen cooperation following new European Union (EU) legislation aimed at reducing the use of palm oil-based fuels.
US Arrests ‘Mutant Ape Planet’ NFT Creator in $3M ‘Rug Pull’ Scheme to Defraud Crypto Investors
The U.S. government has arrested and charged the creator of “Mutant Ape Planet” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for allegedly defrauding crypto investors. “The purchasers were ‘rug pulled,’” the Department of Justice (DOJ) described, adding that millions of dollars in cryptocurrency were diverted for the NFT creator’s personal benefits.
FTX Co-Founder’s Alleged Extravagance Comes to Light in Bankruptcy Court Documents
Following the court filing that shows FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) wants access to FTX’s $460 million in Robinhood shares, Delaware bankruptcy court documents show tens of millions were spent by the FTX team in 2022 on living accommodations, hotels, food, and flights. Moreover, SBF’s quantitative trading firm allegedly owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett’s beach resort, Margaritaville, after Alameda and FTX executives occupied 20 suites for a few months last year.
World Bank Report Forecasts Bleak Global Economic Outlook, Citing ‘Adverse Developments’ and ‘Long-Lasting Slowdown’
On Jan. 10, 2023, the World Bank published its Global Economic Prospects report, stating that the outlook for the global economy and future economic conditions is bleak. According to the report, 2023 growth forecasts have been cut across the board, with the global economy projected to grow by 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024. The World Bank also cited a number of adverse developments that could push the world’s economy into a deep recession.
Dow Jones Newswires: BYD shares fall after Warren Buffett again cuts stake in Chinese EV maker
Shares of BYD Co., the Chinese rival to Tesla, fell Tuesday after Warren Buffett further trimmed his holding in the company. The listed Chinese electric vehicle maker slid as much as 2.9% in morning trade in Hong Kong, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.4% lower. BYD’s shares in Shenzhen dropped as much as 2.3%.
Help My Career: The ‘best places to work’ in America are dominated by tech companies — but these three Silicon Valley giants did not make the list
Despite mass layoffs in the tech industry, many Silicon Valley giants dominate a new list of the best places to work in America, even if a few big names dropped off. Some 41 out of the top 100 large companies on career site Glassdoor’s list of “best places to work” were tech companies, up slightly from 40 in 2022. The next most represented industries were consulting and finance, which each had 7 companies on the list, followed by real estate, with 5 companies.
Study Reveals South Korea’s ‘Kimchi Premium’ Strongly Linked to International Remittances to China
A newly-released study published in December 2022 reveals that South Korea’s “kimchi premium,” the divergence in cryptocurrency valuations on Korean exchanges compared to Western trading platforms, is strongly associated with a surge in international remittances to China. Examination of Overseas Remittances to China Uncovers Strong Correlation with...
Prices in Dollars Rose Almost 54% in Venezuela During 2022
Prices in Venezuela have been rising steadily even when denominated in foreign currency. According to data collected by Ecoanalitica, a market research firm, prices marked in dollars have grown close to 54% during 2022, affecting the income and savings of Venezuelans that have been using the U.S. dollar as an inflation hedge.
