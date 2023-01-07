ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vitaliy Katsenelson’s Contrarian Edge: SBF and FTX peddled a crypto fraud that makes scammer Bernie Madoff look like an amateur

By Thomas Hale Tabby Kinder, Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong
wealthinsidermag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wealthinsidermag.com

Smart Contract Platform Tokens See Double-Digit Gains, Boosting Defi TVL Above $40 Billion

Decentralized finance (defi) and smart contract platform tokens rallied on Monday morning (ET) and the total value locked in defi jumped above the $40 billion zone for the first time since mid-December 2022. The top smart contract platform coins by market capitalization increased 7.1% on January 9, 2023, and most have seen double-digit gains over the last week.
FLORIDA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

FTX Co-Founder’s Alleged Extravagance Comes to Light in Bankruptcy Court Documents

Following the court filing that shows FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) wants access to FTX’s $460 million in Robinhood shares, Delaware bankruptcy court documents show tens of millions were spent by the FTX team in 2022 on living accommodations, hotels, food, and flights. Moreover, SBF’s quantitative trading firm allegedly owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett’s beach resort, Margaritaville, after Alameda and FTX executives occupied 20 suites for a few months last year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy