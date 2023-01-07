ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Holy Cross welcomes Amy Coleman as Senior Associate AD

Holy Cross Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Kit Hughes has announced the hiring of Amy Coleman as the new Senior Associate Director of Athletics. Coleman's primary responsibilities will include oversight for the offices of business, facilities and operations, as well as supervision of select sports. Coleman arrives on The...
Holy Cross to host Leadoff Event for baseball, softball on Feb. 4

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Holy Cross baseball and softball programs will host a Leadoff Event on Feb. 4 at Polar Park in Worcester. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. in the DCU Club, with heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar provided, followed by a speaking program from baseball head coach Ed Kahovec, softball head coach Kimberly Stiles and Director of Athletics Kit Hughes.
