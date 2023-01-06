ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tazewell, TN

wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

Woman Injured In Overnight, Kingsport Shooting

A woman is injured in Kingsport after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Kingsport Police are reporting officers responded to Reedy Point Apartments on Robertson Street, just after ten pm Monday to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police initially did not find evidence of a shooting. However, police were contacted by a local hospital that a woman with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle. Following an investigation, police determined the woman had been shot at the apartments and several shell casings were located. The woman is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning. Kingsport Police continue the investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Kingsport Police.
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

City leaders react after police terminations

Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Tennessee man arrested in Bell County on drug charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing drug charges after he was arrested in Bell County. On Tuesday, officials said 58-year-old Howard Wilson, of Russellville, Tennessee, did not use a turn signal on two different occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After pulling the 2001 Ford Taurus...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

HARLAN COUNTY, KY

