No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
Silver alert issued for woman missing from Claiborne County
A silver alert has been issued for a woman with a medical condition missing from Claiborne County.
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief
The Greeneville Police Department has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate an alleged assault involving a high-ranking official within their agency.
Woman Injured In Overnight, Kingsport Shooting
A woman is injured in Kingsport after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Kingsport Police are reporting officers responded to Reedy Point Apartments on Robertson Street, just after ten pm Monday to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police initially did not find evidence of a shooting. However, police were contacted by a local hospital that a woman with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle. Following an investigation, police determined the woman had been shot at the apartments and several shell casings were located. The woman is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning. Kingsport Police continue the investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Kingsport Police.
Deputies search for missing man last seen in Powell
Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a missing man in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
KPD searching for suspects they say burglarized vehicles parked for graveside service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for four suspects who they said burglarized several vehicles while they were parked for a graveside service on Dec. 30, 2022. They said the vehicles were parked at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue, in West Knoxville. They...
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
Escaped Knox County inmates captured in Union County
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates after they reported walked away from a work release job site.
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
Human remains found in bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
City leaders react after police terminations
Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
Tennessee man arrested in Bell County on drug charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing drug charges after he was arrested in Bell County. On Tuesday, officials said 58-year-old Howard Wilson, of Russellville, Tennessee, did not use a turn signal on two different occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After pulling the 2001 Ford Taurus...
2 injured, including deputy after car crash in Oneida
A deputy, who was driving to respond to an emergency call, was injured in a car crash in Oneida Friday, according to Scott County Sheriff's Office.
