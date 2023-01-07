The face of a Franklin County man wanted on federal and state child sex trafficking charges appeared on television screens across America last weekend. Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, of Union, was featured on the “Wanted” segment of “On Patrol: Live,” a television series that debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers. It is aired on the Reelz Channel, an independent network which claims to have viewership in more than 40 million homes across the U.S. The channel is carried on DirectTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. The television show is hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a former host of “Nightline” and “Live PD”; retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO