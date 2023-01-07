Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Pacific vs. Blue Knights, Owensville Tournament
The St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights defeated Pacific, 48-39, Friday, Jan. 6, in the consolation final of the 2023 Owensville Tournament. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Callahan leads Borgia wrestlers at Park Hills Central Tournament
St. Francis Borgia’s one-girl team stood tall Saturday. Aine Callahan (130) was the school’s top finisher in the Park Hills Central Wrestling Tournament, finishing second in her weight class.
Washington Missourian
Washington snags fifth with Saturday victory
Gaining an advantage in the second half, the Washington girls basketball Lady Jays captured the consolation title at the Lutheran South Tournament Saturday. The Lady Jays (7-4) defeated Webster Groves (2-9), 50-42.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan holds off Lady Shamrocks in first round
Clinging to a slight advantage throughout the second half, the Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles held off New Haven in the opening round of the Union Tournament Monday, 47-38. “The girls played well,” Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora said. “We’ve been struggling the last four games, so it was nice to come out and get the win.”
Washington Missourian
Mizzou fans, alums to hold watch party at KC Hall
The Franklin County Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association is inviting their fellow Tiger fans to join them for a special watch party on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the Tigers play an away game against the Gators of the University of Florida on the basketball court. The watch party will...
Washington Missourian
Seniors lead Borgia past O’Fallon Christian
Seniors Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus teamed up to score 31 of St. Francis Borgia’s 56 points Thursday as the Lady Knights prevailed over O’Fallon Christian on senior night, 56-22. “On senior night, getting a win and seeing us play well always is the goal,” Borgia Head Coach...
Washington Missourian
Retired General Paul Selva to speak at Washington military ball
Retired Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva will be the guest speaker for the seventh annual Military Ball, hosted by the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club. “I’m pretty excited about it,” Selva said. “When Lilly Schweich (secretary of the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club) asked me if I would be willing to be the speaker at the ball this year I said, ‘absolutely, yes.’ I’m just excited getting the chance to meet the young ROTC cadets that are seriously considering service of any kind.”
Washington Missourian
St. Clair alum named new assistant superintendent
For its open assistant superintendent role, the St. Clair R-XIII School District hired New Haven Elementary School Principal Kasi Meyer, a 1995 St. Clair High School graduate. “She’s a highly-organized, dedicated-to-kids school administrator who just wants to do what’s best for kids and would go to whatever lengths it takes to make school a good experience for them,” St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. Meyer and Kruse have worked together before, when Kruse was superintendent of the New Haven district prior to his current position.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta
The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2020 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
Washington Missourian
Commissioners approve the construction of new bridge near Lonedell
Construction on a bridge in Lonedell that has been reduced to one lane is being pushed up. Franklin County commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with Pace Construction Co., of St. Louis, to replace the bridge on Hendricks Road, a dead-end route south of Highway 30.
Washington Missourian
Villa Ridge teen hurt in crash on Highway AT
A Villa Ridge teenager was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Highway AT in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 1:23 a.m. on Jan. 11, the 17-year-old was driving a 2003 Mazda Protege westbound on the highway when he was "driving too fast for (the) road. The teen then failed to maintain control of his vehicle, which left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Washington Missourian
Construction costs escalate for planned Union Expressway
The city of Union is looking for financial help after costs for the planned Union Expressway skyrocketed, but Franklin County appears resistant to assisting its partner on the project. Cochran Engineering, consultant on the 0.7-mile bridge and roundabout project estimates the cost of Union’s portion of the project to be...
Washington Missourian
St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair
A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
Washington Missourian
Wanted man from Franklin County profiled on national TV show
The face of a Franklin County man wanted on federal and state child sex trafficking charges appeared on television screens across America last weekend. Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, of Union, was featured on the “Wanted” segment of “On Patrol: Live,” a television series that debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers. It is aired on the Reelz Channel, an independent network which claims to have viewership in more than 40 million homes across the U.S. The channel is carried on DirectTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. The television show is hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a former host of “Nightline” and “Live PD”; retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.
Washington Missourian
Lack of candidates
Tip of the hat to Russell Rost who after noticing no one had bothered to run for two seats on the Union Board of Alderman, decided to file for the Ward 2 seat on the last day of filing. Rost, a veteran public servant and former Union city administrator, told...
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man who is a person of interest in child's death found in Alabama
After spending more than six months on the run, the Sullivan man, who had been wanted by police in connection to the death of his daughter, is now in custody. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in Boaz, Alabama, a city of about 10,000 people that is about 50 miles south of Huntsville and is located in the northeast part of the state.
Washington Missourian
Region's labor market shows no signs of slowing
The Franklin County labor market is as strong as it’s been in the last three decades, according to unemployment numbers, but many national experts are predicting a recession that could jeopardize advancements made since COVID-19 pandemic layoffs. Across Missouri, only 2.7 percent of people were unemployed in November, according...
Washington Missourian
Federal judge sentences Schulte to two more years in prison for PPP fraud
Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program. Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role...
Washington Missourian
Montgomery County man given probation for drug trafficking in Franklin County
A Montgomery County man charged with second-degree drug trafficking in Franklin County was sentenced last month to probation, according to electronic court records. Appearing in court via video stream before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Dec. 8, Brent R. Callaway, 37, of McKittrick, pleaded guilty to one charge of drug trafficking. He was arrested on Jan. 22, 2020, after being found in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Washington Missourian
Bumann sentenced to probation for placing box knife on child's throat
After brokering a plea deal with prosecutors, a St. Clair man, who was charged with child endangerment after he put a knife to his nephew’s throat, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Donald Bumann, 45, will not spend any time in prison unless he violates the terms...
