ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Boys Basketball — Pacific vs. Blue Knights, Owensville Tournament

The St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights defeated Pacific, 48-39, Friday, Jan. 6, in the consolation final of the 2023 Owensville Tournament. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington snags fifth with Saturday victory

Gaining an advantage in the second half, the Washington girls basketball Lady Jays captured the consolation title at the Lutheran South Tournament Saturday. The Lady Jays (7-4) defeated Webster Groves (2-9), 50-42.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Sullivan holds off Lady Shamrocks in first round

Clinging to a slight advantage throughout the second half, the Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles held off New Haven in the opening round of the Union Tournament Monday, 47-38. “The girls played well,” Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora said. “We’ve been struggling the last four games, so it was nice to come out and get the win.”
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Mizzou fans, alums to hold watch party at KC Hall

The Franklin County Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association is inviting their fellow Tiger fans to join them for a special watch party on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the Tigers play an away game against the Gators of the University of Florida on the basketball court. The watch party will...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Seniors lead Borgia past O’Fallon Christian

Seniors Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus teamed up to score 31 of St. Francis Borgia’s 56 points Thursday as the Lady Knights prevailed over O’Fallon Christian on senior night, 56-22. “On senior night, getting a win and seeing us play well always is the goal,” Borgia Head Coach...
O'FALLON, MO
Washington Missourian

Retired General Paul Selva to speak at Washington military ball

Retired Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva will be the guest speaker for the seventh annual Military Ball, hosted by the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club. “I’m pretty excited about it,” Selva said. “When Lilly Schweich (secretary of the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club) asked me if I would be willing to be the speaker at the ball this year I said, ‘absolutely, yes.’ I’m just excited getting the chance to meet the young ROTC cadets that are seriously considering service of any kind.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair alum named new assistant superintendent

For its open assistant superintendent role, the St. Clair R-XIII School District hired New Haven Elementary School Principal Kasi Meyer, a 1995 St. Clair High School graduate. “She’s a highly-organized, dedicated-to-kids school administrator who just wants to do what’s best for kids and would go to whatever lengths it takes to make school a good experience for them,” St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. Meyer and Kruse have worked together before, when Kruse was superintendent of the New Haven district prior to his current position.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta

The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2020 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
AUGUSTA, MO
Washington Missourian

Villa Ridge teen hurt in crash on Highway AT

A Villa Ridge teenager was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Highway AT in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 1:23 a.m. on Jan. 11, the 17-year-old was driving a 2003 Mazda Protege westbound on the highway when he was "driving too fast for (the) road. The teen then failed to maintain control of his vehicle, which left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
Washington Missourian

Construction costs escalate for planned Union Expressway

The city of Union is looking for financial help after costs for the planned Union Expressway skyrocketed, but Franklin County appears resistant to assisting its partner on the project. Cochran Engineering, consultant on the 0.7-mile bridge and roundabout project estimates the cost of Union’s portion of the project to be...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair

A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Wanted man from Franklin County profiled on national TV show

The face of a Franklin County man wanted on federal and state child sex trafficking charges appeared on television screens across America last weekend. Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, of Union, was featured on the “Wanted” segment of “On Patrol: Live,” a television series that debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers. It is aired on the Reelz Channel, an independent network which claims to have viewership in more than 40 million homes across the U.S. The channel is carried on DirectTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. The television show is hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a former host of “Nightline” and “Live PD”; retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Lack of candidates

Tip of the hat to Russell Rost who after noticing no one had bothered to run for two seats on the Union Board of Alderman, decided to file for the Ward 2 seat on the last day of filing. Rost, a veteran public servant and former Union city administrator, told...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Sullivan man who is a person of interest in child's death found in Alabama

After spending more than six months on the run, the Sullivan man, who had been wanted by police in connection to the death of his daughter, is now in custody. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in Boaz, Alabama, a city of about 10,000 people that is about 50 miles south of Huntsville and is located in the northeast part of the state.
BOAZ, AL
Washington Missourian

Region's labor market shows no signs of slowing

The Franklin County labor market is as strong as it’s been in the last three decades, according to unemployment numbers, but many national experts are predicting a recession that could jeopardize advancements made since COVID-19 pandemic layoffs. Across Missouri, only 2.7 percent of people were unemployed in November, according...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Federal judge sentences Schulte to two more years in prison for PPP fraud

Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program. Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Montgomery County man given probation for drug trafficking in Franklin County

A Montgomery County man charged with second-degree drug trafficking in Franklin County was sentenced last month to probation, according to electronic court records. Appearing in court via video stream before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Dec. 8, Brent R. Callaway, 37, of McKittrick, pleaded guilty to one charge of drug trafficking. He was arrested on Jan. 22, 2020, after being found in possession of more than 30 grams of methamphetamine.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Bumann sentenced to probation for placing box knife on child's throat

After brokering a plea deal with prosecutors, a St. Clair man, who was charged with child endangerment after he put a knife to his nephew’s throat, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Donald Bumann, 45, will not spend any time in prison unless he violates the terms...
SAINT CLAIR, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy