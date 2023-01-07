Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2nd arrest made after fatal Burlington shooting on Foster Street, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A second person was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Burlington last year, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. James Donavan Rowell, 46, was arrested at his home and charged with first-degree murder. He is in the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond. Rowell’s arrest comes […]
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
cbs17
Oxford man found shot to death in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old Oxford man was found dead Monday night from an apparent gunshot wound, Chapel Hill police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension after receiving a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. Police found K’son Lamoriquia...
Court documents describe violent past of Greensboro man accused of fatally shooting woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The loved ones of Natasha Walker are angry at the man police say shot and killed the 32-year-old. The suspect is in a hospital bed with critical injuries, but that didn’t stop Greensboro police from charging Vashon Sigler, 48, with murder. FOX8 is getting a clearer picture of Sigler’s violent past. […]
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
WXII 12
Man hit by car charged with woman's murder on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman killed on New Year’s Day. Greensboro police said Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Newborn twins seriously injured released from hospital; father expected in court
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn baby twins that were allegedly injured by their father while in the hospital have been released. Police say that on Dec. 24 around 4:45 a.m Thomasville officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about two babies being hurt. Both babies were less than 48 hours old […]
wfdd.org
Five found dead in High Point in apparent murder/suicide. Three children are among the victims.
Five people including three minors have died in an apparent murder-suicide, High Point police said Saturday. The incident is in its early stages and police have not released the names of the adult victims. Authorities won’t list the names of the juvenile victims because they are minors. High Point...
Adult, 2 juveniles face multiple charges after man shot in Thomasville, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release. On Friday, Dec. 30, at 4:13 p.m., officers were sent to Cox Avenue and Morton Street when they were told a person had been shot. Arriving officers found […]
WXII 12
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
WXII 12
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide case
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating the death of 5 people, including 3 minors and 2 adults, Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive at 7:05 a.m., in reference to two people screaming for help. When officers arrived they came into...
WXII 12
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office holds multi-agency engagement event; leads to multiple arrests, charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office held a multi-agency visibility engagement event last week that resulted in multiple charges and arrests. The goal of the event, which was hosted by the Lexington Police Department through the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program, was to...
Confederate gravesites desecrated in Surry County, sheriff’s office says
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after allegedly desecrating gravesites in Surry County. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 7, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., they received a call about gravesites being desecrated in Lowgap. The person who called in the report said that two different Confederate gravesites had […]
WXII 12
Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
WXII 12
After a fatal crash, the Davidson County community is coming together to support the victims' family
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson County community is coming together to support a family after a crash killed three people, including two children. Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg is selling cupcakes to raise money for the family of the victims of a crash Friday night. Highway patrol troopers say an...
Family releases statement after death of mom, sons on US 109 in Davidson County; ‘My world will not ever be the same’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash. On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite […]
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in North Carolina church parking lot
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
sandhillssentinel.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Moore County Sheriff’s Department requests help to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Southern Pines. Jada Garnett was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022. A poster has been issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Garnett stands 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you or...
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
