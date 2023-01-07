ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying the Family of a Woman Located in the Castle Hill Area

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the family of a woman who was located in the Castle Hill area. An NYPD spokesperson said, “On Monday, Jan. 9, at 11.05 a.m., an unidentified female was discovered in the vicinity of Castle Hill Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway.” Police said the woman identified herself as Qandigula Yousafvia and appears to be in her ’70s.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing

An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
BRONX, NY
boropark24.com

Photo Gallery: Gala Dinner for Bobover Yeshiva Bnei Zion

This past motzei Shabbos, the Bobover Yeshiva held its annual dinner at the Palace hall in Boro Park. The yeshiva has been a mainstay in the Boro Park community ever since it was established here by Rebbe Shloime of Bobov, zt"l, in the 1970's, and has shaped thousands of talmidim over the decades. Today, it boasts an enrollment of over 1800 talmidim, ka"h.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom

The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn Jewish Man Hurt in Crown Heights Ramming

A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds

Despite reports describing the Big Apple as a deserted COVID-19 wasteland, Manhattan’s population has increased since the days of pandemic shutdowns — but not in Hell’s Kitchen.  New figures reveal the population of Hell’s Kitchen is down by as much as 10 percent since February 2018, putting it at odds with the borough as a […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy