Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD. Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, […]
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying the Family of a Woman Located in the Castle Hill Area
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the family of a woman who was located in the Castle Hill area. An NYPD spokesperson said, “On Monday, Jan. 9, at 11.05 a.m., an unidentified female was discovered in the vicinity of Castle Hill Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway.” Police said the woman identified herself as Qandigula Yousafvia and appears to be in her ’70s.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing
An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
bkmag.com
These are the 49 Brooklyn restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2023
It’s January, so it’s time for the only good thing to happen this time of year: NYC Restaurant Week. The time-honored tradition begins January 17, and per usual, actually lasts about a month (until February 12.) Similar to last year, roughly 50 restaurants in Brooklyn are taking part....
Brooklyn family calls for help to find woman missing since December
The family says that 46-year-old Samantha Primus has been missing for 17 days and that she suffers from mental disabilities. Her sister, Juliana Primus, has been scouring Brooklyn in search of her deaf, autistic and nonverbal sister.
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
boropark24.com
Photo Gallery: Gala Dinner for Bobover Yeshiva Bnei Zion
This past motzei Shabbos, the Bobover Yeshiva held its annual dinner at the Palace hall in Boro Park. The yeshiva has been a mainstay in the Boro Park community ever since it was established here by Rebbe Shloime of Bobov, zt"l, in the 1970's, and has shaped thousands of talmidim over the decades. Today, it boasts an enrollment of over 1800 talmidim, ka"h.
Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
Some workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at the hotel due to migrants cooking in the rooms and what they said is a lack of oversight of migrants who are supposed to be isolating for infectious disease
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
The Jewish Press
Brooklyn Jewish Man Hurt in Crown Heights Ramming
A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
Brooklyn high school receives special visit from NYC Schools Chancellor Banks
John Dewey is one of 34 Department of Education schools that implements the ‘Future Ready NYC’ initiative, which helps students discover their passions and gain the skills needed to turn those interests into future careers.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds
Despite reports describing the Big Apple as a deserted COVID-19 wasteland, Manhattan’s population has increased since the days of pandemic shutdowns — but not in Hell’s Kitchen. New figures reveal the population of Hell’s Kitchen is down by as much as 10 percent since February 2018, putting it at odds with the borough as a […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds appeared first on W42ST.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
