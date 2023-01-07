The Great Lakes, comprising Lakes Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie, and Ontario, are home to a diverse array of fascinating life. Much attention is given to the fish near the surface, but the depths of these massive lakes harbor unique creatures. From small invertebrates to large fish, the bottom of the Great Lakes is a thriving ecosystem. The creatures within it are essential to the overall health and balance of the lakes. Let’s take a look at the animals that live at the bottom of these lakes and explore their roles!

