ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Hawks sign 12-year veteran Derrick Favors to 10-day contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks signed Atlanta native Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Wednesday, hoping he can provide a boost in the middle while Clint Capela deals with a calf injury. Favors is a 12-year NBA veteran who spent one season at Georgia Tech before he was...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT
FOX Sports

VCU hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-9, 0-3 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -3; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the VCU Rams after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago's 86-75 loss to the George Mason Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1

There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Whitmore and Villanova host DePaul

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -6; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova's 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'

The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn the page after deflating loss?

Think of it less like a humiliating loss and more like a social experiment. An exercise in the debate between rust versus rest and the power of positive momentum. The Dallas Cowboys, long ago assured of their place in the postseason, finished off their 2022 campaign about as poorly as humanly possible on Sunday. Despite entering the day with an outside shot at winning the NFC East, they slumped to one of their worst performances of the season in a 26-6 loss to Washington.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup

Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will be held this upcoming Saturday through Monday. And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but their first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy