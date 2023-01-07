Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Hawks sign 12-year veteran Derrick Favors to 10-day contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks signed Atlanta native Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Wednesday, hoping he can provide a boost in the middle while Clint Capela deals with a calf injury. Favors is a 12-year NBA veteran who spent one season at Georgia Tech before he was...
FOX Sports
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
FOX Sports
Steph Curry scores 24 Pts in return to Warriors loss vs. Suns | UNDISPUTED
Stephen Curry returned from his shoulder injury last night and scored 24 points. The Golden State Warriors ended up losing 125-113 at home to the Phoenix Suns. Golden State is now 20-21 on the season and sit at 8th in the West. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports
VCU hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago
VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-9, 0-3 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -3; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the VCU Rams after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago's 86-75 loss to the George Mason Patriots.
Markquis Nowell Has Put K-State—and Himself—on the Map
The 5’8” guard has exploded in January to help the Wildcats get off to a stunning 4–0 start in the Big 12.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports
NFL mock draft: Alabama players go 1-2 as non-playoff order is set
What, you thought we were going to wait for the offseason? Who has that kind of time when the NFL season has ended for 18 of the league's 32 clubs, all of whom will soon be searching for the next crop of contributors? Not these two reporters, that's for sure.
FOX Sports
Whitmore and Villanova host DePaul
Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -6; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova's 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves keep locking up young stars to long contracts. Good or bad strategy? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry deep dive into the Atlanta Braves strategy of locking up their young stars to long-term contracts. Is it a good or bad strategy and why don't more teams do it?
FOX Sports
Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'
The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
FOX Sports
Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn the page after deflating loss?
Think of it less like a humiliating loss and more like a social experiment. An exercise in the debate between rust versus rest and the power of positive momentum. The Dallas Cowboys, long ago assured of their place in the postseason, finished off their 2022 campaign about as poorly as humanly possible on Sunday. Despite entering the day with an outside shot at winning the NFC East, they slumped to one of their worst performances of the season in a 26-6 loss to Washington.
FOX Sports
Herd Hierarchy: Giants leap in, Jaguars climb up Colin's Top 10 of Wild Card Round | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, including the New York Giants leaping in and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers climbing up the ladder. Who are your top teams heading into the playoffs?
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will be held this upcoming Saturday through Monday. And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but their first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.
FOX Sports
Red Sox betting Rafael Devers improves; winners and losers of Carlos Correa saga
Over the past few years, we’ve seen several players sign "statue contracts," as one future recipient of such a pact, Fernando Tatís Jr., once termed it. The phrase does not have a precise definition, but it might plausibly cover contracts that last at least a decade and pay at least $200 million.
