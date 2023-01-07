ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
pethelpful.com

Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
pethelpful.com

8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat.
