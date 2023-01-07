ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville man held in sexual assaults on 11-year-old girl

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYfv4_0k7Biab600

A Pleasantville man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl twice was ordered held in jail this week.

Fabian Viruel Cruz, 37, was arrested Dec. 30, after a three-month investigation.

The girl, her mother and 28-year-old sister went to police Sept. 29, after Cruz allegedly assaulted the 11-year-old for the second time.

Cruz came into the home saying the girl’s mother had given him permission to use the bathroom after the older sister — said to be Cruz’s girlfriend — had left for the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.

He used the bathroom, then pulled the victim by the wrist, and she broke away and ran, the affidavit states.

Cruz followed the girl into the dining room, gave her a $50 bill and said, “Don’t tell your mom or stepdad. He will kill me,” the girl told police.

The man then pulled her into the living room by her wrist away from other juvenile siblings, forced her onto the couch and then looked out the window to make sure they were alone, according to the affidavit.

The girl told police he then grabbed her by the throat, kissed her on the lips and touched her breasts. He stopped when the older sister returned from the store.

During the interview, the girl said there had been a previous incident during a game of hide-and-seek.

The two were hiding together when Cruz touched the girl’s breasts and genitals, according to information released during the detention hearing.

Cruz has a green card and has lived in the country since 2000. He lives with his three children and is self-employed in construction.

The judge ordered him held in jail.

“He took advantage of an 11-year-old under curious circumstances,” Judge William Miller said. “He used manipulative maneuvers to isolate the child.”

Miller said he would follow the public safety assessment used as part of bail reform. It recommended Cruz not be released.

He remains in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Vehicle struck by gunfire on Absecon Boulevard

Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in Absecon on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard and Delilah Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a shooting, police said. The found an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. It was...
ABSECON, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man indicted in fatal hit-and-run

An Atlantic City man charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian has been indicted. Harris Jacobs, 26, faces a second-degree charge in the death of Orlando Fraga, who was struck at about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 4. Fraga, 76, was walking east on Atlantic Avenue when...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen arrested with loaded gun, police say

An Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded gun Thursday, police said. Detective Brian Hambrecht received information that a man was armed with a handgun in the area of New York and Mediterranean avenues at 1:46 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Man arrested in fatal Upper Township hit-run

An Upper Township man accused of fleeing a crash that killed a pedestrian is in jail. Hugo Maucher, 50, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety. Maucher was heading north on Stagecoach...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition

A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Suspect sought in fatal Upper Township hit-and-run

State Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Thursday evening. The suspect driver was heading north on Statgecoach Road in Upper Township, when he struck a pedestrian at about 6:30 p.m., police said. Witnesses saw the driver and vehicle leave...
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
8K+
Followers
723
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy