Pleasantville man held in sexual assaults on 11-year-old girl

A Pleasantville man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl twice was ordered held in jail this week.

Fabian Viruel Cruz, 37, was arrested Dec. 30, after a three-month investigation.

The girl, her mother and 28-year-old sister went to police Sept. 29, after Cruz allegedly assaulted the 11-year-old for the second time.

Cruz came into the home saying the girl’s mother had given him permission to use the bathroom after the older sister — said to be Cruz’s girlfriend — had left for the store, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.

He used the bathroom, then pulled the victim by the wrist, and she broke away and ran, the affidavit states.

Cruz followed the girl into the dining room, gave her a $50 bill and said, “Don’t tell your mom or stepdad. He will kill me,” the girl told police.

The man then pulled her into the living room by her wrist away from other juvenile siblings, forced her onto the couch and then looked out the window to make sure they were alone, according to the affidavit.

The girl told police he then grabbed her by the throat, kissed her on the lips and touched her breasts. He stopped when the older sister returned from the store.

During the interview, the girl said there had been a previous incident during a game of hide-and-seek.

The two were hiding together when Cruz touched the girl’s breasts and genitals, according to information released during the detention hearing.

Cruz has a green card and has lived in the country since 2000. He lives with his three children and is self-employed in construction.

The judge ordered him held in jail.

“He took advantage of an 11-year-old under curious circumstances,” Judge William Miller said. “He used manipulative maneuvers to isolate the child.”

Miller said he would follow the public safety assessment used as part of bail reform. It recommended Cruz not be released.

He remains in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.