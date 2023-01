Jefferson City netted the first 19 points Monday on the way to a 64-19 victory over St. Clair in the opening round of the Union Girls Basketball Tournament. “We’ve had a tough time with shots falling here lately,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We did get open looks and got to the basket. We got free throws, but we just didn’t connect on them.”

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO