wgso.com
The Kristian Garic Show
Semper Fi! A proud former Marine infantryman, Kristian Garic brings almost two decades of on-air broadcasting experience to his show from 12-2 weekdays on WGSO. A native-born son of New Orleans, LA, Kristian has lived in Europe, the far east, and numerous places in the United States, including Georgia, Kentucky, New York, and the Carolinas. Kristian comes from a military family. He honorably served his time in the Marine Corps during the late ‘90s. After leaving the Marine Corps, he continued service as a sheriff’s deputy in St. Bernard Parish.
lafourchegazette.com
Larose Native Creates YouTube Video Series ‘Louisiana Dread’
With YouTube now surpassing over 51 million video channels on all sorts of topics, Larose native and YouTube creator Kyle Crosby has risen to find his own voice on YouTube called ‘Louisiana Dread’ – a YouTube channel steeped in his own brand of Louisiana and Lafourche Parish video storytelling.
NOLA.com
During a violent new year, Edna Karr students remember those who were killed
Kylie Henry looked into the crowd of about 1,100 students seated in the Edna Karr High School gymnasium Wednesday morning and asked who among them had lost a family or close friend to gun violence. A sea of hands rose. “This past year alone I’ve been to more funerals and...
Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans this week
The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans: Here is the 2023 parade schedule
Friday, January 6 French Quarter Uptown New Orleans Saturday, January 7 Covington, LA Mandeville, LA Saturday, January 28 Marigny Sunday, January 29 Friday, February 3 French Quarter Slidell, LA Saturday, February 4 French Quarter Slidell, LA Sunday, February 5 French Quarter Metairie, LA Slidell, LA Marigny Pearl River, LA Friday, February 10 French Quarter Metairie, […]
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
houmatimes.com
2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
NOLA.com
What concerts are coming to New Orleans in 2023? Here's the music and comedy on tap so far
With dozens of concerts already on the books and more to be announced, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for music and comedy in New Orleans. A look at the highlights so far:. LOUIS C.K. Jan. 19, Saenger Theatre. The controversial comedian is on the road rebuilding...
fox8live.com
LSU continues building their roster numbers through the transfer portal
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU netted 25 players in the early signing period, and is now building depth on the roster through the transfer portal. The Tigers portal additions sway heavy to the defensive side of the ball so far. Cornerback is a big need for the Purple and Gold...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Leah Chase's Centennial
Twelfth Night 2023 marks 100 years since the birth of the late New Orleans icon, Leah Chase. The culinary legend, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96, was the undisputed Queen of Creole cooking and a civil rights activist who changed lives over a bowl of gumbo. On this week's show, we spend the hour honoring Leah's talent, achievements, and lasting legacy.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
West Side Journal
Funeral arrangements finalized for Maggie Dunn
Funeral arrangements are set for the second Brusly High teen killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Margaret "Maggie" Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana will ‘Wear Blue’ to highlight Human Trafficking Prevention month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined other state and national leaders in declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. First Lady Donna Edwards will honor those affected by participating in #WearBlueDay on Wednesday. On January 11, 2023, First Lady Edwards will join state leaders and...
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
J.S. Clark Leadership welcomes new head coach for first ever football team
J.S. Clark Leadership Academy welcomes new head coach for first-ever football team; Ross Akpan recently served as offensive line and offensive coordinator at Madison Prep Academy
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
KPLC TV
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
