Lutcher, LA

wgso.com

The Kristian Garic Show

Semper Fi! A proud former Marine infantryman, Kristian Garic brings almost two decades of on-air broadcasting experience to his show from 12-2 weekdays on WGSO. A native-born son of New Orleans, LA, Kristian has lived in Europe, the far east, and numerous places in the United States, including Georgia, Kentucky, New York, and the Carolinas. Kristian comes from a military family. He honorably served his time in the Marine Corps during the late ‘90s. After leaving the Marine Corps, he continued service as a sheriff’s deputy in St. Bernard Parish.
GEORGIA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Larose Native Creates YouTube Video Series ‘Louisiana Dread’

With YouTube now surpassing over 51 million video channels on all sorts of topics, Larose native and YouTube creator Kyle Crosby has risen to find his own voice on YouTube called ‘Louisiana Dread’ – a YouTube channel steeped in his own brand of Louisiana and Lafourche Parish video storytelling.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Mardi Gras in New Orleans: Here is the 2023 parade schedule

Friday, January 6 French Quarter Uptown New Orleans Saturday, January 7 Covington, LA Mandeville, LA Saturday, January 28 Marigny Sunday, January 29 Friday, February 3 French Quarter Slidell, LA Saturday, February 4 French Quarter Slidell, LA Sunday, February 5 French Quarter Metairie, LA Slidell, LA Marigny Pearl River, LA Friday, February 10 French Quarter Metairie, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The event will take place Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA, at 6 pm.
GRAY, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Celebrating Leah Chase's Centennial

Twelfth Night 2023 marks 100 years since the birth of the late New Orleans icon, Leah Chase. The culinary legend, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 96, was the undisputed Queen of Creole cooking and a civil rights activist who changed lives over a bowl of gumbo. On this week's show, we spend the hour honoring Leah's talent, achievements, and lasting legacy.
CREOLE, LA
Real News Network

Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row

The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
LOUISIANA STATE
West Side Journal

Funeral arrangements finalized for Maggie Dunn

Funeral arrangements are set for the second Brusly High teen killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Margaret "Maggie" Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
BRUSLY, LA
KPLC TV

FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
