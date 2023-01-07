Read full article on original website
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
Jay White Is Leaving NJPW, Has Interest From WWE & AEW
According to a report from Fightful Select, “Switchblade” Jay White’s New Japan Pro Wrestling contract is about to expire, and he is expected to leave the promotion. People in both companies reportedly believe AEW and WWE are interested in signing him. WWE sources appeared confident that they would sign him.
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW?
Pwinsider is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the...
Tamina Snuka Turns 45 Years Old, Alexa Bliss Is ‘The Face Of Evil’, More
You can check out the latest edition of Jeff Jarrett’s “My World” podcast below. This episode features a tribute to TNA broadcaster Don West:. WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka turned 45 years old on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of WWE sent out the following Happy Birthday message:
Molly Holly Tries To Look At Being WWE Producer Through The Eyes Of Fans
Years after retiring from being a full-time wrestler, WWE hired Hall Of Famer Molly Holly as a producer for the company. During the Highspots Sign-it-Live stream, Holly talked about her work as a producer and how she tries to approach the job:. “So I do look at it (role as...
WWE Announces Two Huge Title Matches For NXT Vengeance Day
Coming out of this week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode of NXT, WWE has announced two huge title matches for the upcoming NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event. Bron Breakker retained the WWE NXT Title after defeating Grayson Waller by countout as the ropes broke during the match, causing Waller to spill to the outside. Shawn Michaels later announced that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day inside a steel cage.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Schedule On AXS TV Announced
On Wednesday, AXS TV announced its broadcast schedule for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, starting on January 12 and running through January 26. You can check out the official announcement below:. WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES THURSDAY, JANUARY 12.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
The Wrestling World Reacts To Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
The wrestling world has taken to social media to react to Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO via an announcement on Tuesday night. WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to the Executive Chairman of the Board, with Nick Khan becoming...
NJPW Announces Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI Is Sold Out At Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that next month’s Battle in the Valley event, which includes Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has sold out. All the action will go down from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose,...
NJPW Announces Cards For The ‘New Beginning’ Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for the three combined ‘New Beginning’ shows in Nagoya and Sapporo. The January 22nd Nagoya show will see King of Pro Wrestling Champion Shingo Takagi defend against Great-O-Khan. Here’s the full lineup:. King of Pro Wrestling Champion Shingo...
Jeff Jarrett Says He Is Proud Of Impact Wrestling’s Success Despite Rocky Relationship
On the latest “Talk is Jericho” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett opened up about his back-and-forth relationship with Impact Wrestling to reveal that he is proud of the success the company has achieved following his departure. In 2002, Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total...
Eric Bischoff Admits He’s The One Who Fired Bobby Lashley From TNA
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on his expectations when TNA announced it was moving to Mondays in 2010, the time he fired Bobby Lashley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the expectations going into...
Chris Jericho And JAS Attend LA Kings Game
AEW’s Chris Jericho made an appearance at last night’s LA Kings game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Jericho, in town for tomorrow night’s Dynamite at the Kia Forum, attended the NHL game with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Kings defeated the Edmonton...
Brian Myers Calls Himself A “Vince McMahon Guy,” Talks Re-Signing With Impact Wrestling
Brian Myers recently signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling, having joined the promotion back in 2015. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Myers discussed a potential return to WWE at some point down the road, despite being unceremoniously released from his contract as part of WWE’s budget cuts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said,
WWE Superstar Is Reportedly ‘Banged Up’
WWE has been protecting Xavier Woods as of late and that’s because he’s not 100% cleared yet. Pwinsider is reporting that Woods is banged up, which is why The New Day haven’t been seen more inside the ring. The report notes,. “The expectation internally is that he...
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
