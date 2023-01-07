ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage

4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
soulofmiami.org

Guardians of the Jukebox at The Casino @ Dania Beach 2/17/23

Guardians of the Jukebox will perform iconic songs from the ‘80s on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. Packed with nostalgia from one of the most influential decades in music history, Guardians will perform smash hits with meshed with classic videos, movie clips and unforgettable television moments from everyone favorite decade the ‘80s. Tickets are $23-$28 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.
DANIA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
travelagewest.com

When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released

Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Lakes woman wins millions from scratch-off ticket

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53 year-old woman hit the jackpot when she won $5 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket. Sonia Rodriguez Perez, of Miami Lakes, won the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
caribbeantoday.com

North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More

Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
DORAL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
MIAMI, FL

