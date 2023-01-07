Read full article on original website
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
The 111th South Florida Fair is here in West Palm Beach and it's 'Dino-Myte'
Yes, last year's fair was pretty amazing with all the robots, but what's even better than robots?. That's right, dinosaurs beat robots and this year's South Florida Fair is packed with the towering reptilian titans. With the theme "Dino-Myte," the fair will be a bit like a stroll through Jurassic...
Catching the Ocean View: The Nautical Flea Market is a chance to buy, sell, and mingle
Sponsored by Outboard Specialties and presented by the cities of Pompano Beach and Lighthouse Point, the 33rd Annual Nautical Flea Market is full steam ahead – Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave.
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $21.5 Million, This Castle Inspired Estate in Highland Beach, Florida has A 12 Car Drive Through Garage
4217 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Highland Beach, Florida for Sale. 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, Florida is a breathtaking estate with Renaissance-style architecture boasts elevator, 3 kitchens, a fully equipped gym, 12- car garage, poolside loggia, alfresco dining and unobstructed views of sunrises and sunsets. This Home in Highland Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4217 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Chad Carroll (Phone: 305-400-9507) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
soulofmiami.org
Guardians of the Jukebox at The Casino @ Dania Beach 2/17/23
Guardians of the Jukebox will perform iconic songs from the ‘80s on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. Packed with nostalgia from one of the most influential decades in music history, Guardians will perform smash hits with meshed with classic videos, movie clips and unforgettable television moments from everyone favorite decade the ‘80s. Tickets are $23-$28 and VIP tables are $65 pp. Must be 18+ to attend.
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
travelagewest.com
When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released
Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others.
WSVN-TV
Miami Lakes woman wins millions from scratch-off ticket
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53 year-old woman hit the jackpot when she won $5 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket. Sonia Rodriguez Perez, of Miami Lakes, won the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
Sushi By Scratch Opens In Miami
Michelin-Starred Sushi Concept Moves Into Permanent New Space
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More
Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
WSVN-TV
Man falls from Doral rooftop where work was being done
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after falling from a roof, approximately 35-40 feet, to the concrete below. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 9525 NW 13th St. in Doral, around 4 p.m. Monday, where there was some work being done on a rooftop.
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole forms in Wynwood, closing street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A sinkhole has formed in Wynwood, shutting down a street. The sinkhole shut down the southbound lanes of Northwest 2nd Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets in Miami, Monday night. Work crews were already making repairs when the ground gave away. The road remains closed. Please check...
Forgetting things? Highland Beach man, 85, invents app for that
When you live life on the go, it doesn't take too much to forget things. Fortunately, there's an app for that — available thanks to a local 83-year-old man, Bob Firtel, who lives in Highland Beach.
