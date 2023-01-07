Northern California weather: Expect delays on Interstate 5, Highway 89 as more storms arrive

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Passenger resists arrest in Sunday crash
Jan. 10—ACME TOWNSHIP — A driver and his passenger were arrested after the vehicle they were in crashed into a moose statue in front of Woodland Creek Furniture store in Acme Township Saturday. The 28 year-old Kalkaska driver was taken into custody; his 30-year-old passenger from Rapid City...
YAHOO!
New details in Mount Dora killings: Victims stabbed; killer tried to clean scene
MOUNT DORA – Sharon and Darryl Getman were stabbed to death in their Waterman Village home, and several clues link suspect Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, to the crime, according to newly released court papers. The probable cause affidavit charging Williams with two counts of first-degree murder states that security...
YAHOO!
Palm Beach Police: South Dakota man charged with stealing gun, violating probation
A South Dakota man was arrested Friday after a stolen gun was found in his car during a traffic stop, Palm Beach Police said. The man, who turns 19 on Jan. 11, was driving a 2022 Chevy sedan east on Royal Palm Way when he failed to stop at a stop sign while turning left onto Hibiscus Way, according to an arrest report.
YAHOO!
St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
Jan. 11—ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a. found on a bathroom stall. The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday, Jan. 9, with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school." The St. Charles Police...
YAHOO!
My great grandmother hid who she was. 20 years later I understand why | Opinion
I'm one of those New Yorkers living in Nashville, but perhaps you will forgive me since my family has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Incredibly, my connection to New York began in Louisiana. In the 1930s, my great grandmother Lola Perot married Irish New Yorker John Donnelly in her...
YAHOO!
Missouri women charged with drug possession in Clay County
Jan. 9—WEST POINT — A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics resulted in the arrest of two Missouri women on felony drug charges. On Jan. 3, authorities pulled over the vehicle occupied by Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 32, and Jodi Lynn...
YAHOO!
Help sought in finding the killers of Neptune man slain in botched 2019 barbershop holdup
FREEHOLD – Authorities are seeking help finding the killers of a Neptune man who was slain in 2019 in a township barbershop. On Sept. 20, 2019, about 8:11 p.m., Neptune police went to the R-NU Barbershop at 1030 Old Corlies Ave. at the corner of Route 33 after a report of shots fired. Another report followed that two men turned up in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot injuries.
YAHOO!
Armed man barricaded in Holland Township business taken into custody
HOLLAND TWP. — A man, 82, who spent most of the afternoon barricaded in Property Law Solutions, 44 E. Lakewood Boulevard, has been taken into custody. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, after receiving an emergency call. Police were told a man entered the business and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.
Comments / 0