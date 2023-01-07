ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

bluehens.com

Siegried Earns Fifth CAA Men's Diver Of The Week Honors

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's men's swimming and diving freshman Kevin Siegfried was named CAA Men's Diver of the Week for the fifth time this season after helping the Blue Hens to a victory over Drexel last Friday. Siegfried continued his impressive rookie season, topping the 300-point mark on both boards...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

“Voice of the Blue Hens” named 2022 Delaware Sportscaster of the Year

NEWARK, Del. – iHeartMedia and University of Delaware Athletics are proud to announce that for the third time in the last four seasons, "Voice of the Blue Hens" Scott Klatzkin has been named the Delaware Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The 2022 honor marks the sixth time he has won the award, having previously been selected in 2009, 2012, 2016, 2019 and 2020.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Blue Hens Ranked in Final National Polls

NEWARK, Del. – Following Sunday's FCS National Championship, the University of Delaware football team earned spots in each of the final national rankings. The Blue Hens closed out the 2022 season ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and tied for No. 24 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.
NEWARK, DE

