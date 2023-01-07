NEWARK, Del. – iHeartMedia and University of Delaware Athletics are proud to announce that for the third time in the last four seasons, "Voice of the Blue Hens" Scott Klatzkin has been named the Delaware Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The 2022 honor marks the sixth time he has won the award, having previously been selected in 2009, 2012, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

