ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Ocean temperatures in 2022 were highest ever recorded, study says

The world's oceans, which have absorbed most of the excess heat caused by humanity's carbon pollution, continued to see record-breaking temperatures last year, according to research published Wednesday. Climate change has increased surface temperatures across the planet, leading to atmospheric instability and amplifying extreme weather events such as storms. Oceans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy