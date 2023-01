NEWCOMERSTOWN — Kelley Masloski totaled 20 points, including a 16-of-16 effort at the foul line, as visiting Ridgewood dropped Newcomerstown 63-38 on Wednesday night. Masloski had six points in the first quarter to stake the Generals (7-5) to a 13-7 advantage through one quarter, while Kya Masloski scored seven of her 14 points in the second as the lead was 27-20 at the half. ...

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO