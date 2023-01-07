ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Sumner Newscow sports calendar this week…

HS WRESTLING: Boys JV quad: Ark City, Rose Hill and Winfield. Girls wrestling dual vs. Rose Hill. HS BASKETBALL: Wichita Collegiate at Wellington. C boys and girls – 4:15, JV boys – 5:45, V girls – 6, JV girls – 7:30, V boys – 7:30 p.m.
Wellington wrestlers embark on very busy week after returning from Saturday’s Rossville tournament

— This will be a busy week for the Wellington High School grapplers. The girls are wrestling in the Tournament of Champions in Newton on Thursday. The boys are hosting Rose Hill in a dual Thursday before participating in the two-day Halstead Tournament on Thursday and Friday. The girls will wrestle in a tournament at Wichita West on Saturday.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain

Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.

Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
Donald Philip Franklin, 93, Udall: Dec. 12, 1929 – Jan. 6, 2023

Donald Philip Franklin, 93, of Udall, died at the Kansas Veterans’ Home on Friday, January 6, 2023. Don was a man of true integrity; he would stand for what was right under any circumstance. For Don, everything should be done in a way that was pleasing to God. His faith was the guiding principle of his life. His greatest pleasure was his grandchildren; he loved being out in the fields with his cattle talking to God.
Mid-week weather system will bring rain and snow to KAKEland

An area of low will track across KAKEland, Wednesday into Thursday. As the low slides eastward, it will bring a chance of light rain and snow to the state. Wednesday will start off cloudy with a southerly wind and high temperatures eventually climbing into the low 40s to lower 50s. During the afternoon and evening, light rain is expected across Western Kansas, and as temperatures fall it will start to change over to snowfall. North Central Kansas will also see mixed precipitation late in the day while South Central Kansas and Wichita will remain dry until after midnight Wednesday.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?

Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
