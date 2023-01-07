Read full article on original website
Sumner Newscow sports calendar this week…
HS WRESTLING: Boys JV quad: Ark City, Rose Hill and Winfield. Girls wrestling dual vs. Rose Hill. HS BASKETBALL: Wichita Collegiate at Wellington. C boys and girls – 4:15, JV boys – 5:45, V girls – 6, JV girls – 7:30, V boys – 7:30 p.m.
Derby wrestling motivated by loss of assistant coach
Derby High School boasts one of the best wrestling programs in the state. But the Panthers suffered a loss before the wrestling season started.
Kami Reichenberger and Ashlyn Gerten are named Big Cheese Athletes of the Week
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — This week’s Big Cheese Athletes of the Week are Kami Reichenberger and Ashlyn Gerten, both Wellington seniors for the undefeated Lady Dukes basketball team. Gerten and Reichenberger also shared the Queen of Defense award after last Friday’s 56-34 victory over Clearwater. The...
Wellington wrestlers embark on very busy week after returning from Saturday’s Rossville tournament
— This will be a busy week for the Wellington High School grapplers. The girls are wrestling in the Tournament of Champions in Newton on Thursday. The boys are hosting Rose Hill in a dual Thursday before participating in the two-day Halstead Tournament on Thursday and Friday. The girls will wrestle in a tournament at Wichita West on Saturday.
Hutchinson Police, Fire Departments to Play in Benefit Basketball Game for Reno County BBBS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County. The fundraising game will take place on Saturday, February 25th, at 1 p.m., at the...
NBC World Series finds a home in Wichita for next two summer baseball tournaments
First-year tournament director Katie Woods is already hard at work trying to improve the fan and team experience.
‘Heart of a lion’: Wichita State basketball walk-on sensation Melvion Flanagan is no fluke
Flanagan was the engine who helped the Shockers rally for the third-largest comeback road win in program history on Sunday.
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST. Javion Napier isn’t your typical...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KDHE issues stream advisory for Slate Creek and confluence of Sand Creek near Newton
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek near Newton.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.
Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
Donald Philip Franklin, 93, Udall: Dec. 12, 1929 – Jan. 6, 2023
Donald Philip Franklin, 93, of Udall, died at the Kansas Veterans’ Home on Friday, January 6, 2023. Don was a man of true integrity; he would stand for what was right under any circumstance. For Don, everything should be done in a way that was pleasing to God. His faith was the guiding principle of his life. His greatest pleasure was his grandchildren; he loved being out in the fields with his cattle talking to God.
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Jan. 6 – Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023:. •2:32 a.m. Officers took a criminal damage to Property Report in the 1000 block W. 8th St., Wellington. •11:30 a.m. A juvenile male, 17, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for a minor in possession of tobacco....
‘We love you, Ms. Pow’: Video of students giving gift to Wichita teacher goes viral
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL commented on the video of students gifting their Wichita teacher a personalized jersey, which now has millions of views.
Mid-week weather system will bring rain and snow to KAKEland
An area of low will track across KAKEland, Wednesday into Thursday. As the low slides eastward, it will bring a chance of light rain and snow to the state. Wednesday will start off cloudy with a southerly wind and high temperatures eventually climbing into the low 40s to lower 50s. During the afternoon and evening, light rain is expected across Western Kansas, and as temperatures fall it will start to change over to snowfall. North Central Kansas will also see mixed precipitation late in the day while South Central Kansas and Wichita will remain dry until after midnight Wednesday.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
$400 million STAR bonds district could be coming to former golf course in Park City
The city of Park City is working with a real estate firm and a development group on a potential S400 million STAR bonds district where the Echo Hills Golf Course used to be.
Brandon Steven is creating ‘a little luxury corner’ with new East Kellogg dealerships
Brandon Steven is opening a new Cadillac dealership in his current Lincoln space and creating a new three-dealerships-in-one destination at the former Carpenters Training Center of Wichita next door.
