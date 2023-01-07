The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a 1-2 start in conference play with a pair of road losses at LSU and Auburn, and that seems to have sparked a fire within the team. Head coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs have started with a losing record through the first three games of SEC play in each of the past three seasons. Though the team turned things around and made the Elite Eight two seasons in a row, Musselman said that doesn't mean it will happen this time around.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO