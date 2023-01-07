Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
TeSlaa boosts Arkansas' 2023 offensive outlook
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a transfer commitment from coveted wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Tuesday, and his addition boosts a position of need for an already strong offensive unit going into the 2023 season. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' group will have another year with starting signal caller KJ Jefferson,...
Scarlet Nation
How to watch: No. 4 Alabama travels to No. 15 Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another week and another opportunity for Alabama basketball to rewrite some history. With the team making its first road trip in over two weeks, the 2022-23 Crimson Tide will look to become the third team since the 1986-87 season to start conference play a perfect 4-0. To do that Alabama will have to beat its fourth quad 1 opponent when it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 15 Arkansas.
Scarlet Nation
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways from Alabama's win against Arkansas
For the third time since the 1986-87 season, Alabama is now a perfect 4-0 in conference games as it picked up its second-ranked road win of the season, downing No. 15 Arkansas 84-69. Here are three takeaways from Wednesday's victory. Alabama's second-half scoring runs. Just like it had to do...
Scarlet Nation
Pair of coveted recruits visiting Arkansas for Alabama game
Recruiting never stops for Eric Musselman. The head coach of the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks landed the second-ranked recruiting class in 2022, his second top-10 class at Arkansas, and he is looking to continue the momentum. Two five-stars have confirmed visits to the Arkansas vs Alabama game Wednesday: third-ranked player...
Scarlet Nation
Texas adds key piece from the portal in DB Jalen Catalon
It’s no secret that the safety position is a priority for the Texas staff in the transfer portal, and the Longhorns have added a key piece at that position. Former Arkansas Razorback safety Jalen Catalon announced moments ago that he’ll be transferring to Texas. Catalon, a former Rivals250...
Scarlet Nation
Musselman, Hoop Hogs still tinkering
The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a 1-2 start in conference play with a pair of road losses at LSU and Auburn, and that seems to have sparked a fire within the team. Head coach Eric Musselman and the Hogs have started with a losing record through the first three games of SEC play in each of the past three seasons. Though the team turned things around and made the Elite Eight two seasons in a row, Musselman said that doesn't mean it will happen this time around.
Scarlet Nation
Diamond Hogs’ outfield boasts plenty of Division I experience
An offseason defined largely by junior college transfers has produced plenty of questions about the Diamond Hogs as the 2023 season draws nearer. While they have yet to prove themselves in the SEC, the Razorback outfielders bring the most Division I experience to the team, which, in turn, will allow them to make significant contributions and provide stability among the unknowns.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas basketball drops again in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks saw downward movement for the second week in a row, this time to No. 15 in the ninth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll. Arkansas went 1-1 last week with a home win over No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday and a loss at now-No. 21 Auburn on Saturday.
Scarlet Nation
Hogs still searching for identity without Smith, Brazile
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks played just one game at full health this season, and that won't change with star forward Trevon Brazile (torn ACL) done for the year and freshman Nick Smith Jr. (knee) out indefinitely. Though the Hogs are still 12-3 overall, they have started 1-2 in conference...
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas returning wealth of talent on pitching staff
**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**. Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs have to be extremely excited when looking at the pitchers they are bringing back from last season's College World Series team. Two of the three weekend...
