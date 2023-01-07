Read full article on original website
Tickets available for Crystal Ball gala in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony League is gearing up for their largest fundraiser of the year. The Crystal Ball is a gala style event held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson. The night will begin with a champagne reception followed by dinner and a short...
Jackson to host qualifying round for Tennessee Songwriters Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special opportunity is being offered for local songwriters. Jackson will be hosting an official qualifying round for Tennessee Songwriters Week. Honoring musicians, singers and music venues, Tennessee Songwriters Week is held annually and features a variety of special events across the state. Local songwriters are...
Last Hub City Hero of 2022 named by city
JACKSON, Tenn. — The next Hub City Hero has been named, and she is the last one for 2022!. The City of Jackson says Martha Priddy, a local volunteer, was named the Hero for December of 2022. The city says Priddy has been in the Hub City for over...
Jackson native creates program for HBCU students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson native has been awarded for her passion in environmental and climate change. Tom’s of Maine has started a new incubator program that awards five people across the country with funding and support for environmental solutions. One of the winners is Jackson native Aliyah Collins.
Peter Pan cast hold pop-up performance
JACKSON, Tenn. — Performers came together at Jackson City Hall to show off their work. Performers with The Ned were at City Hall on Monday to give a preview of their upcoming show. Performers of all ages are taking part in The Ned’s upcoming performance of “Peter Pan” and...
Light Up Jackson winners receive awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Monday, the City of Jackson awarded the winners of the 2022 Light Up Jackson for the Holidays event. In December, the city held a competition for the residents of Jackson. It decided who had the most holiday spirit. The city handed out trophies to winners...
Dr. Danielle Shutes to join Tyson Learning Center in Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Dr. Danielle Shutes has been named Center Director of Tyson Learning Center. A partnership between Tyson Foods and KinderCare, the Tyson Learning Center is the new child care facility that will support workers at Tyson Food’s Humboldt plant. A news release states Dr. Shutes brings...
Livingston’s Soda Fountain to film for America’s Best Restaurants
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The spotlight is shining on one local restaurant this week. Livingston’s Soda Fountain in Brownsville will be featured by America’s Best Restaurants. America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that recognizes local, independently-owned restaurants. The company produces the ABR Roadshow, a...
County mayor speaks to Rotary Club
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local organization held a special guest on Wednesday. The Jackson Rotary Club welcomed Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey, where he spoke about future plans for the county. The mayor urged the importance of looking towards the future of Madison County and the ideas he...
Joy Booth Lee Curtis
Joy Booth Lee Curtis, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the AHC – Northbrooke Nursing Home of Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Minister Larry Harper officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 11:00 A.M.
Sorority to celebrate 110th Founders Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority is celebrating its founders. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority says their 110th Founders Day Celebration is being held on Saturday, January 14. The celebration will feature sorority member Dr. April Webster as a guest speaker. It is being held at 1 p.m. at New...
State magazine spotlights favorite West Tennessee businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — One state magazine shines a light on local businesses. Tennessee Magazine recently released its 2022 Best of Tennessee Readers’ Choice Awards. Some of those that are awarded are local businesses right here in Jackson, Tennessee. The Tennessee Magazine awarded different businesses across the state of...
Madison County mayor discusses housing needs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Mayor AJ Massey spoke on housing needs in our area on Tuesday. The mayor spoke with us on the matter while at the Jackson Rotary Club, speaking about future plans for the county. Massey says about 200 homes are currently under construction in Madison...
Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson
Services for Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson, age 75 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1:30 P.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The Live Webcast for Mr. Williamson will begin on Thursday, at 1:25 P.M., (C.S.T.). You can...
Shmyia Lashea Manley
Funeral service for Shmyia Lashea Manley, age 19, will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Cedar Hill Full Gospel Church in Humboldt, TN. Burial will follow in Porter’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Humboldt, TN. Ms. Manley died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General...
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
Crockett County student takes first place in essay contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Crockett County student has placed first in a statewide essay contest. The news release says that William “Liam” Douthit, from Crockett County Elementary School, placed first in the pre-K through second grade level of the 2022 Civics Essay Contest. Douthit was one of...
Families receive free food in Crockett County
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
Free CPR training kicks off in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you know how to properly administer CPR?. The City of Jackson and the American Red Cross held the first day of their free CPR training class to teach residents the important skill. “It is hands-only CPR,” said Wanda Doyle, senior recruitment specialist for American Red...
Paula Jean Roney
Paula Jean Roney, age 77, of Dresden, TN passed away in Martin, TN on Friday, December 30, 2022. The family has chosen cremation and will honor Ms. Roney with a service at a later date. Paula was born on March 22, 1945, in Martin, TN to Paul and Irene Vancleave...
