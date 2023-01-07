Joy Booth Lee Curtis, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the AHC – Northbrooke Nursing Home of Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Minister Larry Harper officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 11:00 A.M.

