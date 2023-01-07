Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
LSU Beach Volleyball Begins Practice for The Program's 10th Season
Baton Rouge – The LSU Beach Volleyball team kicked off practice for its 10th season Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the 2023 season. The Tigers have competed as one of the top programs across the country throughout their first 10 seasons. Coming off a 2022 season going 32-12 overall, 12-2 at home, and 6-4 against nationally ranked opponents.
LSUSports.net
Full Women’s Basketball Signing Class Named McDonald’s All-America Game Nominees
BATON ROUGE – The full LSU Women’s Basketball singing class that is ranked as ESPN’s top recruiting class of Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent have been named as nominees for the McDonald’s All-America game. The rosters for the McDonald’s All-America Game...
LSUSports.net
LSU Left-Hander No. 24 Among D1 Baseball Top 50 JUCO Transfers
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen is ranked No. 24 on the D1Baseball.com Top 50 JUCO Transfers list for the 2023 season. Ackenhausen, a sophomore left-hander, transferred to LSU from Eastern Oklahoma State in Wilburton, Okla., and he is expected to play a prominent role in the Tigers’ bullpen this season.
LSUSports.net
Armstrong, Ofili Named to 2023 Bowerman Watch List
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s track and field sprinters Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili have been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in American collegiate track and field. It is named after former Oregon track and field and cross country coach Bill Bowerman and is administered by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
LSUSports.net
LSU’s Reese Earns Fourth SEC Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After another historic where Angel Reese set LSU’s single-game rebounding record, Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor of the season in her first year in Baton Rouge. Reese was also named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week by Autumn...
LSUSports.net
MacNeil Earns Fourth SEC Female Swimmer of the Week Honor
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil garnered her fourth SEC Female Swimmer of the Week honor Tuesday for her performance in the final home dual meet of the Tigers’ schedule against Florida State, the league office announced. MacNeil, who has broken four school records during her...
LSUSports.net
LSU Falls to Florida At Home, 67-56
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers were unable to stop the Florida Gators in the second half, outscoring LSU, 42-28, en route to a 67-56 decision in a Southeastern Conference game Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers lost for the third straight game, falling to...
LSUSports.net
Jan. 10 Football National Rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s first season under head coach Brian Kelly culminated with a dominant 63-7 win over Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and as a result the Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the final AFCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. The Tigers finished...
LSUSports.net
LSU Women’s Basketball Joins AP Top-5
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers joined the nation’s top five for the first time since the 2009 season. After leading the Tigers to a 26-6 season her first year at LSU,...
LSUSports.net
McKaela Walker Joins LSU Softball for 2023 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – McKaela Walker has been cleared to join the LSU softball team for the 2023 season after signing her national letter of intent in November 2022. Walker – an infielder from Marietta, Ga – is the first true freshman mid-year enrollee for the Tigers since Leigh Ann Danos in 2002.
LSUSports.net
Tiger Basketball Team Welcomes Florida To Maravich Center on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers look for the right formula that will get them back on the winning track when they return to the Pete Maravich Center to host the Florida Gators Tuesday night at just after 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates...
