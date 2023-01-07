BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s track and field sprinters Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili have been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in American collegiate track and field. It is named after former Oregon track and field and cross country coach Bill Bowerman and is administered by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO