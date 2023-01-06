ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WECT

Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Recently filed court documents have confirmed there is an ongoing federal investigation of Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene. District Attorney Jon David had previously announced a state probe into potential criminal conduct by Greene and deputies under his command during Greene’s first term in office. David detailed numerous allegations of corruption and other misconduct in court paperwork seeking Greene’s removal from office, which was prompted by a WECT investigative report about racist comments made by Greene in a recorded phone call in 2019.
New York Post

Four vacationers stabbed at drug-fueled party at North Carolina Airbnb

Four vacationers were stabbed and six were arrested at a drug-fueled party at an Airbnb in North Carolina early Monday morning, police said. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the rental home in Marshall around 3:20 a.m., according to Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood. Four people were treated for “multiple stab wounds,” he said. Six people were arrested, all of whom were charged with possession of multiple drugs. Jay Caleb Bell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession...
Lootpress

Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Schools partners with WGU

After a lengthy and historic vote for Speaker of the House, the 180th Congress is now underway, and Republicans will have control of the House for at least the next two years. The Buncombe County Sheriff's office is asking for help locating a missing man from the Candler area. Graves...
