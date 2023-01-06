Read full article on original website
WECT
Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Recently filed court documents have confirmed there is an ongoing federal investigation of Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene. District Attorney Jon David had previously announced a state probe into potential criminal conduct by Greene and deputies under his command during Greene’s first term in office. David detailed numerous allegations of corruption and other misconduct in court paperwork seeking Greene’s removal from office, which was prompted by a WECT investigative report about racist comments made by Greene in a recorded phone call in 2019.
Four vacationers stabbed at drug-fueled party at North Carolina Airbnb
Four vacationers were stabbed and six were arrested at a drug-fueled party at an Airbnb in North Carolina early Monday morning, police said. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the rental home in Marshall around 3:20 a.m., according to Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood. Four people were treated for “multiple stab wounds,” he said. Six people were arrested, all of whom were charged with possession of multiple drugs. Jay Caleb Bell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession...
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly 'baked' to death in a prison cell, according to a federal lawsuit.
Son of Ohio Judge Sentenced for Murdering Wife by Shooting Her Three Times in the Head in 2021
An Ohio man, son of a judge, and U.S. Army veteran was sentenced to spend 15 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years, for repeatedly shooting and killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, was convicted by Cuyahoga County jurors on two counts of murder,...
North Carolina attorney shot dead by client at law firm
North Carolina lawyer Patrick White was praised for trying to stop accused shooter Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, who allegedly opened fire at the law firm, killing White and himself.
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison
Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.
Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
Evidence Against Bryan Kohberger Is Not 'Irrefutable Proof'—Attorney
"There is a lot of smoke here, but no definitive fire," Duncan Levin, a former prosecutor who is now a defense attorney, told Newsweek.
Investigators reveal new information tying Idaho murders to Bryan Kohlberger
Bryan Kohlberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at nearby Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
A Pennsylvania police chief was killed after he ‘ran towards danger’ pursuing a suspect
CNN — A police chief who ran after a fleeing suspect Monday was shot in the head and “made the ultimate sacrifice,” Pennsylvania officials said. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed while chasing a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation, police said. Pennsylvania State Police...
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
SC attorney general takes over child neglect case against HCS principal and teacher
A teacher allegedly put hand sanitizer in a child’s open wound, smacked students on the head, and left children unattended for hours during the 2021-22 school year.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Schools partners with WGU
After a lengthy and historic vote for Speaker of the House, the 180th Congress is now underway, and Republicans will have control of the House for at least the next two years. The Buncombe County Sheriff's office is asking for help locating a missing man from the Candler area. Graves...
