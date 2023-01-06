Crystal River council to consider new outdoor alcohol rules, mobile food courts, annexation request

A Villager was arrested at City Fire after an alleged attack on a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kerry Lee Perrien, 53, who lives at Subury in the Village of Glenbrook, at about 9 p.m. Monday “was very intoxicated” and seated in a chair at a table near the bar at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report. He had been asked to leave by City Fire staff, but had refused to do so. A deputy arrived, but Perrien continued to act in a “belligerent” manner and called the deputy names. Perrien proceeded to push the deputy in the chest. The deputy took Perrien to the floor.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO