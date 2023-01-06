Crystal River council to consider new outdoor alcohol rules, mobile food courts, annexation request

Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water
A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
villages-news.com
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake
A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
Administrative hearing on WEC Jockey Club approval canceled
The Formal Administrative Hearing challenging the approval of the WEC Jockey Club Planned Unit Development (PUD) scheduled for Thursday and Friday has been canceled, according to a case filing on the state’s Department of Administrative Hearing’s website. Christopher Rison, a senior planner with Marion County’s Growth Services, was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River
A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to review potential cell tower leasing for increased service
Depending on the results of an inspection, the Citrus County School District could consider leasing seven of its monopoles for cell phone service use. The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 10, could see approval of the ‘SQF Right of Entry and Testing Agreement,’ which would authorize SQF, LLC, a telecommunication consulting company, to enter specified District facilities where the old Trillion Digital Communications monopoles are.
hernandosun.com
The city of Brooksville declines to give grant for an affordable housing complex
Brooksville City Council declined to contribute $20,000 at this time to the development of an affordable housing complex located in South Brooksville. After discussion on December 19, 2022, the Council agreed they would reconsider the local government match in the form of a loan rather than a grant. The complex,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help
Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills
Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
hernandosun.com
HYL Field Charges on City Council Agenda
There has been significant concern expressed online about the Hernando Youth League (HYL) field fees item that was placed on the agenda for the Brooksville City Council. The item was placed on the agenda by City Manager Ron Snowberger. This item is regarding the HYL’s use of the field at Tom Varn Park for softball.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested at City Fire after alleged attack on deputy
A Villager was arrested at City Fire after an alleged attack on a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kerry Lee Perrien, 53, who lives at Subury in the Village of Glenbrook, at about 9 p.m. Monday “was very intoxicated” and seated in a chair at a table near the bar at the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report. He had been asked to leave by City Fire staff, but had refused to do so. A deputy arrived, but Perrien continued to act in a “belligerent” manner and called the deputy names. Perrien proceeded to push the deputy in the chest. The deputy took Perrien to the floor.
villages-news.com
Village of Tall Trees resident turns himself in on drunk driving warrant
A Village of Tall Trees resident was jailed after turning himself in on a drunk driving warrant. Edward Alan Porch, 62, who lives in the Ingleside Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, turned himself in Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell. He was wanted on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence.
Citrus County Chronicle
MLK Day event planned in Crystal River, also NCVC Healthy Food Drive
The George Washington Carver Community Center will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Remember the Dream” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Copeland Park, 76 N.E. 8th Ave., Crystal River. The public is invited for a fun-filled day of remembering Dr. King...
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
theplaidhorse.com
New Hospitality Experiences Unveiled Ahead of 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit—Plus, Sunday Brunch
Exhibitors and spectators alike can expect an entirely new experience during the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. From the newly renovated Post Time Café to a weekly Sunday Brunch at Overlook Club, guests at HITS Ocala will have the opportunity to enjoy top-quality hospitality alongside the top-quality competition. The goal of Post Time Farm’s revitalization was to blend the facility improvement while maintaining its distinctive Florida charm and heritage. The HITS Winter Circuit gets underway on January 17 and will feature 10 weeks of hunter/jumper action with footing produced by Wordley Martin, as well as Glenn and Thomas Metzger.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges
Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In Solving A Theft In Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. – Pasco Deputies seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole merchandise from a Hudson business. According to deputies, on Jan. 4, around 9 a.m., a suspect stole merchandise from a business near the intersection of US Hwy 19 and Hudson
hernandosun.com
Laser-pointing prankster arrested in Spring Hill
A man who pointed a green laser at an aircraft belonging to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and who later told deputies that he “wanted to go to jail” was arrested on a variety of charges, including possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and pointing a laser light at a pilot.
villages-news.com
Suspect with drugs apprehended in handicapped parking spot at Walmart
A suspect with drugs was apprehended in a handicapped parking spot at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a black Hyundai Sonata at about 11 p.m. Friday parked in the handicapped spot, according to an arrest report. Michael Sondervan, 28, of...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
