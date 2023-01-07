Ric Flair has some valid reasons why he doesn’t go out of his way to help the current generation of wrestlers. When it comes to the world of pro wrestling, it doesn’t get much bigger than Ric Flair. Whether talking about his legendary career in the NWA in the 1980s or being one of WCW’s biggest names, Flair has done it all. Flair even had one of the most memorable Royal Rumble wins ever in 1992 when he entered the match in the third spot and ended up leaving with the vacant WWE Title.

2 DAYS AGO