Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Park Bakery Closes Doors Permanently
A fan-favorite bakery at Southern California’s Disney Resort has officially shuttered, according to recent reports. One of the best parts of the Disney experience is the food. Most Disney Fanatics can agree on this. Every Guest has their chosen eatery or restaurant they would like to frequent and enjoy tasty treats and offerings from.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Confirms End Date for “Harmonious,” Return of “EPCOT Forever”
Last year, Disney Parks announced that a brand new nighttime spectacular would be coming to EPCOT later in 2023, retiring the current Disney fireworks resident of World Showcase Lagoon, Harmonious, and its massive fireworks platform barges. But speculation of when the retirement would take place was a mystery until now.
disneyfanatic.com
Everything That is Supposed to Open at Disney World This Year and When
Keeping up with all of the latest Disney news regarding closures, renovations, and openings throughout the various Disney Resort and Park locations around the world can be a bit of a challenge. Doesn’t it just seem like the Walt Disney Company always has a ton of irons in the fire at any given time? And so many times the plans they tease us with either undergo a full reimagining or become delayed from opening on their prospective slated dates. Even worse, some plans end up getting scrapped altogether.
disneyfanatic.com
Did Fans Crack the Code? Disney’s Cryptic Message Thought to Hold ‘TRON’ Opening Date
Latest Update: 12:33 pm ET- CONFIRMED: Disney World Reveals TRON Ride’s Opening Date. Previous Update: 11:35 am ET – Disney World Drops New Clue, Teases TRON Opening MONTH. Last night, Disney Parks dropped a Tweet that many fans believe reveals the opening date for the highly anticipated roller coaster: TRON: Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom Park.
disneyfanatic.com
Passengers Cause Shocking Malfunction On Disney World Ride
It will be no surprise to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or non-Disney theme park Guests to learn that theme parks can get a bit crowded. Long wait times — sometimes hours long — have unfortunately become the norm in many theme parks, and particularly in Disney Parks.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Might Have Lost the Rights to Its Own Music, Here’s Why Fans Think So
On noting some changes in the soundtrack to the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride, some Disney fans think the company has lost the rights to the movies’ music. The Disney Resorts in Central Florida and Southern California are known to be some of the best places for a Disney vacation. Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have myriad rides and attractions, with Guests flocking to the Parks to get their taste of the Disney magic. However, Disney fans are devoted and alert and often catch changes that could reveal some unsavory realities or questions about the Mouse House.
disneyfanatic.com
Who is Mark Parker? Meet Disney’s New Chairman
Mark G. Parker has just been named Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, succeeding Susan Arnold, who is nearing her 15-year term limit. Parker has been on Disney’s Board of Directors since 2016, but most of his career has been invested in Nike. He is the current Executive Chairman of Nike. Parker also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NIKE, Inc. from 2006 to 2020.
disneyfanatic.com
Family Shares The Best Part of Their Disney World Trip Was a Day at Universal Orlando
In a loss for Disney in the Disney vs. Orlando debate, a family shared that their kids had more fun at Universal than at Walt Disney World. The Disney vs. Universal debate is endless. It’s ramped up even more since former Disney CEO Bob Chapek began instituting changes that left many Disney families and devoted fans outpriced and excluded from continuing an experience they had made a tradition out of. Additionally, the Disney Parks have seen multiple ride breakdowns, and often, Guests’ favorite attractions are not in the best shape they could be.
disneyfanatic.com
CONFIRMED: Disney World Reveals TRON Ride’s Opening Date
Disney fans have already received plenty of good news today when it comes to Walt Disney World Resort (particularly fireworks fans and EPCOT fans) and now we have some more good news! Walt Disney World Resort has officially confirmed the opening date for the very-highly-anticipated TRON ride in the Magic Kingdom Park!
disneyfanatic.com
Popular Disney Park Attraction Closing Date Announced
The fan-favorite and incredibly popular Haunted Mansion will be closing soon. But fret not, Foolish Mortals! It’s reopening soon after. The Haunted Mansion is unique. It would not be an overstatement to say that the ghoulish attraction is one of Disney fans’ most favored haunts. Found both at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida as well as in Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort in Southern California, the attraction is so popular it’s seen unbelievable lines and crowds for Guests to have one chance to ride it.
disneyfanatic.com
Another Disney Park FINALLY Brings Back Huggable Character Interactions
Just when things seem to finally be getting back to normal at the Disney Parks throughout the Free World, fans are thrown a reminder that we still have a long way to go. While the Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando are seeing a pullback of Park Hopping restrictions and even the need for Theme Park Reservations, another Disney Park is just now allowing its Guests to hug their favorite characters once again.
disneyfanatic.com
DIY Disney Drinks: “Aladdin’s Magic Carpet” Champagne Cocktail
With this new year comes a new segment at Disney Fanatic: DIY Disney Drinks. Submitted here will be some Disney-themed drinks we created that you can make at home, many of which will be based on a classic pre-existing cocktail that many of you probably know already. Our first Disney-inspired...
disneyfanatic.com
Favored Iger Replacement and Popular Executive to Speak at Upcoming Conference
A key Disney executive—also known to be immensely popular with fans—will be speaking at an upcoming conference soon. It’s been a rough few months for the Walt Disney Company. The Mouse House has been at the center of controversy after controversy, be that with Reedy Creek and its fight with Florida Gov Ron De Santis, its issues with the “Don’t Say Gay” or Parental Rights in Education law, or even Disney Park fans being frustrated with the state of the Parks, including price rises and the condition of fan-favorite attractions and rides.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Resort Lifting Park Hopper Restrictions
For years now, Disney’s iconic Park Hopping experience has been restricted due to enduring policies left over from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since it returned, Guests at both Disneyland Resort and The Walt Disney World Resort were unable to move from one Theme Park to another until 2:00 pm local time, and after visiting the Theme Park for which they secured the Reservation.
disneyfanatic.com
Resellers Physically Intimidate Other Disney Customers
The people known as “resellers” have always been a thorn in the side of businesses, but Walt Disney World Resort fans are particularly irritated by resellers since Disney merchandise is a common target for reselling (or, in some recent cases, outright copying). Now, resellers seem to be even...
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
disneyfanatic.com
Top Disney Executive Says Company is “Listening to Fans”
The Walt Disney Company seems to firmly believe it is giving fans what they want, or at the very least, listening to them. The Disney community has been sitting through a small whirlwind of news for the last few days. From all the Disney Park news, beginning with the removal of Park hopper restrictions to free parking as well as complimentary PhotoPass services for select Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort and all Guests at the Disneyland Resort, and even TRON’s open date finally being revealed, fans have not had a moment to breathe.
disneyfanatic.com
TRON Opening on Blackout Date for Multiple Annual Passholder Tiers
The Walt Disney World Resort finally gave fans an opening date for its latest roller coaster, TRON: Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom Park. In the midst of the excitement, though, it appears that day is blocked out for at least two Walt Disney World Annual Passholder tiers, leaving scores of Annual Passholders unable to experience this attraction on its opening day.
disneyfanatic.com
The Numbers Are In: A Breakdown of 2022 Disney World Crowd Levels
Using WDW Passport, one fan broke down the crowd levels at each Disney Park through the weeks of 2022. The Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida is known for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Whichever Theme Park you choose to go to—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Guests flock to the Disney Park to get their taste of the Disney experience and Disney magic by frequenting their favorite ride, attraction, nighttime spectacular, or show. One of the biggest drawbacks of the Disney Parks experience is heightened crowds, long lines, and irritated fellow Guests that can sometimes lead to less-than-ideal behavior on their part.
disneyfanatic.com
Free Parking Returns to Disney World Hotels!
On top of relieving Annual Passholders from booking a Theme Park Reservation for Park visits after 2 pm, The Walt Disney World Resort announced today, January 10, that complimentary self-parking would return to Resort Hotels on property. And that convenience would also resume today!. Disney Parks Blog states,. Beginning this...
Comments / 0