Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
crypto-academy.org
FTX’s Former Engineering Chief Nishad Singh Looking For Deal From Feds
A report from Bloomberg claims that one more of Sam Bankman-Fried’s former friend and roommate, Nishad Singh, is in contact with the Southern District of New York’s US Attorney’s Office in an effort to reach a plea deal. Bankman-Fried’s flatmate and former director of engineering for FTX,...
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Recovered $5B in Cash & Liquid Crypto
The insolvent cryptocurrency exchange has “recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies,” claims FTX attorney Andy Dietderich. The entire amount of the client deficit is “still unknown,” and the exchange is currently “trying to restore transaction history.”. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas seized...
crypto-academy.org
Anthony Fauci Responds to Elon Musk On Twitter ‘Fauci Files’
Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci resigned from his position as the government’s leading authority on infectious diseases. Still, high-profile detractors like Twitter founder Elon Musk have continued to criticize him. Despite the fact that their substance and significance are unknown, the rumored “Fauci Files,” which are believed to be internal Twitter records, will be released this week, Musk announced in a tweet on Sunday.
crypto-academy.org
Gate US: A New, Compliance-Centric Crypto Exchange Offering an Alternative Option for Investors in the U.S.
2023-1-3 Over the last few years, the United States digital asset exchange landscape has been dominated by a handful of large players that emerged through several consolidations. This has been driven primarily by the scale advantages of large players to outperform competitors in key purchasing criteria. However, the tides are now changing as the fall of FTX has made security a top concern among investors and spurred the need for greater regulation, likely leading to more market fragmentation.
Rep. George Santos was paid by a company that the SEC called a 'classic Ponzi scheme' but he never disclosed the payments as a candidate, report says
Rep. George Santos said he left Harbor City in March 2021, but a lawyer reviewing the firm said he was paid after that date and didn't disclose it.
Mexico's buck-toothed cartoon president ruled 'electoral violation'
MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A buck-toothed cartoon version of Mexico's president constitutes an "electoral violation," the country's electoral tribunal ruled Wednesday, arguing use of the popular caricature in official propaganda gave party candidates an unfair advantage.
crypto-academy.org
Microsoft To Invest $10B With OpenAI
According to a recent report, Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI, the firm that created the popular artificial intelligence (AI) assistant ChatGPT, are in discussions to invest up to $10 billion in each other. According to the Semafor story, which relied on people with knowledge of the situation, Microsoft’s sizable investment will...
Tampa Bay area attorney says Title 42 being used to violate human rights
St. Petersburg immigration attorney Steve Maggi says the 80-year-old federal law allows the U.S. to turn people away—if they're looking to come into the country during a public health emergency.
crypto-academy.org
DOJ Investigating Founders of Solana Exchange Saber Labs
The US Department of Justice is looking into the two brothers who own the Solana stablecoin exchange Saber Labs, Ian and Dylan Macalinao. The probe comes in response to CoinDesk’s August revelation that the Macalinao brothers built an ecosystem of interconnected financial products that double- and triple-counted cryptocurrency payments by moving tokens between themselves via a network of 11 pseudonymous identities.
crypto-academy.org
Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Bitcoin ‘Seized’ by US Government
A guy from Ohio has admitted to stealing more than 712 Bitcoins that were “seized” by the American authorities in a different criminal case. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to steal some Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the total worth of these forfeitable assets surpasses $12 million because of the rise in market prices.
