2023-1-3 Over the last few years, the United States digital asset exchange landscape has been dominated by a handful of large players that emerged through several consolidations. This has been driven primarily by the scale advantages of large players to outperform competitors in key purchasing criteria. However, the tides are now changing as the fall of FTX has made security a top concern among investors and spurred the need for greater regulation, likely leading to more market fragmentation.

