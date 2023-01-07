Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Charles White, USC Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, dies at age 64
Charles White, the USC tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979 and national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday. He was 64.
Sources: Former Stanford coach Shaw interviews with Broncos
Former Stanford coach David Shaw, the winningest coach in Cardinal history with a 96-54 career record across 12 seasons, interviewed Wednesday with the Denver Broncos regarding their vacant head-coaching position, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Texas A&M takes it to No. 20 Missouri in blowout win
Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Texas A&M past No. 20 Missouri 82-64 Wednesday
Football World Mourns Death Of Heisman Winner Charles White
The football community lost a legend on Wednesday. Heisman winner and former USC running back Charles White passed away from a battle with cancer on Wednesday. He was 64 years old. “Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn wrote in a ...
Allison Williams sues ESPN, Disney over vaccine mandate firing
Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams is one of two former ESPN employees suing the Worldwide Leader over their termination for refusing to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Williams and former producer Beth Faber filed a joint lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming ESPN and Disney violated their religious beliefs. In the 83-page complaint, filed in Connecticut, Williams claims she applied for an “exemption from vaccination on grounds of disability” as she was set to undergo in vitro fertilization. She later applied for a religious exemption, which was denied and led to her exit from the company in October 2021. “[Williams] informed Defendants in...
