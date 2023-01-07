Read full article on original website
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
uicflames.com
Women’s Basketball Begins Second Week of Homestand Against Valpo Wednesday
CHICAGO – After securing their first Missouri Valley Conference win in program history, the Flames women's basketball team (9-6, 1-3) remain home for the second consecutive week, hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (2-10, 0-4) Wednesday night at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Flames are riding high after defeating Evansville on...
uicflames.com
Men's Basketball Drops Thrilling Tuesday Night Contest
Box Score CHICAGO – The UIC men's basketball team returned home Tuesday night, as the Drake Bulldogs were in town for a 7:00 p.m. contest at Credit Union 1 Arena. In a back-and-forth contest that took overtime to settle, the Flames fell just short of the Bulldogs by a final score of 76-71.
uicflames.com
Swimming & Diving Set To Open 2023 Season Saturday
CHICAGO - The UIC swimming and diving teams will return to competition this weekend after being off for nearly two months for training. The Flames closed out the fall portion of the schedule in a three-day House of Champions invitational in November, where the women's team finished 2nd, while the men placed 5th overall.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery
Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo
Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
WTHI
Sycamore Cooper Neese buys entire Cloverdale High School boys basketball team shoes
Before playing basketball at Indiana State, Cooper Neese shined at Cloverdale High School. The ISU senior hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. Friday night while the Clovers were playing at Owen Valley Neese took Kyrie Flytrap 5 shoes that he purchased himself for every member of the Cloverdale team and left them in the locker room for the team when they got home. The Clovers wore them Saturday in their game versus Parke Heritage and plan to wear them the rest of the season.
panoramanow.com
Joliet Generals Baseball Relocates to Griffith Indiana
The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”
wamwamfm.com
19 Year Old Hagen Knepp Prepares For Cancer Procedure and Shares Thoughts
A former Barr Reeve basketball standout will be having a big surgery this week, and the community is surrounding him and his family with prayers. 19-year-old Hagen Knepp was diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing a 12-hour “chemo bath” and procedure this Thursday. Greg Bateman had a chance to visit with Hagen on his home basketball court at Barr Reeve last week, and as always, he was positive and said he is thankful for this community and all the thoughts and prayers…
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
2-car wreck briefly closes SR 46
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTWO/WAWV) – A two-car crash just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday briefly closed the northbound lanes of SR 46. Police cleaned up the crash and lanes were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice
PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
WTHI
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
