Lakeland, FL

timbercreekathletics.com

Girls Weightlifting | 2023 Metro Meet

Good luck to Coach Frankos and the Timber Creek girls weightlifting team as the Lady Wolves travel to East River to compete in the 2023 Metro Meet tonight. Go Wolves!
ORLANDO, FL
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys Basketball | Metro East Tournament vs University Cougars

Good luck to boys basketball and the coaching staff as the team travels to University to take on the Cougars in the Metro East Tournament tonight. Go Wolves!. Matchup | Timber Creek Wolves vs University Cougars. Varsity Tip-off | 6PM. Location | UHS.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
TAMPA, FL
newsnationnow.com

Florida mom creates concierge service for college students

(NewsNation) — A Florida woman has turned being a second mom to college students into a full-fledged business. Rachelle Arnold started Daisy Bug Delivery around the University of Tampa as a way to send care packages, deliver groceries and even take students to appointments. Arnold said she has about...
TAMPA, FL

