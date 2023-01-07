Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
Bell Family Farm and Apiary — Step Away from Life’s Stress and Pet Some AnimalsModern GlobePolk City, FL
Related
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Weightlifting | 2023 Metro Meet
Good luck to Coach Frankos and the Timber Creek girls weightlifting team as the Lady Wolves travel to East River to compete in the 2023 Metro Meet tonight. Go Wolves!
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Soccer | SENIOR NIGHT vs Cypress Creek Bears
Good luck to Coach Angeles and our girls soccer teams as they host the Cypress Creek Bears for Senior Night at Timber Creek Stadium tonight. Go Wolves!
timbercreekathletics.com
Boys Soccer | GAMEDAY vs Winter Park Wildcats
Good luck to Coach Chehab and boys soccer as they travel to Winter Park to take on the Wildcats tonight. Go Wolves!
timbercreekathletics.com
Boys Basketball | Metro East Tournament vs University Cougars
Good luck to boys basketball and the coaching staff as the team travels to University to take on the Cougars in the Metro East Tournament tonight. Go Wolves!. Matchup | Timber Creek Wolves vs University Cougars. Varsity Tip-off | 6PM. Location | UHS.
Pasco County basketball mourns the loss of star player
So to honor Develin Junior, the travel basketball team called The Outlaws, which his father started for him two years ago— gathered Saturday to play in his name.
Pinellas County teacher places first in ‘Strongman’ competition
Boca Ciega High School Teacher Andee Goode has been named one of the strongest women in the country.
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Our 2023 Lakeland BINGO card
Put your hand on the nearest crystal ball — what do you see for Swan City's future?
MUST WATCH: Video shows green comet light up Lakeland sky
A local stargazer captured a recently-discovered comet streaking across the sky over Polk County last week.
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State. The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big...
22 new live shows coming to Tampa Bay, including Cheap Trick's Seminole Hard Rock concert
Here's a rundown of the latest concert announcements.
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
Lakeland Man Arrested For Hit And Run Of 19-Year-Old Woman On A Scooter Saturday
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 19-year-old Lakeland woman riding a stand-up scooter was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, and the vehicle left the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were notified of the crash at about 6:27
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
fox13news.com
Two suspects lead deputies on chase in stolen car from Polk City to Tampa, sheriff's office says
TAMPA, Fla. - Polk County deputies were involved in a chase that went from Polk City all the way to Tampa Tuesday evening. The sheriff's office said the pursuit began at around 5:09 p.m., and it involved two suspects who were fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The suspects headed west...
newsnationnow.com
Florida mom creates concierge service for college students
(NewsNation) — A Florida woman has turned being a second mom to college students into a full-fledged business. Rachelle Arnold started Daisy Bug Delivery around the University of Tampa as a way to send care packages, deliver groceries and even take students to appointments. Arnold said she has about...
Comments / 0