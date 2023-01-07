ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

NYC nurses strike continues for second day

A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City’s largest hospitals has entered its second day. A union official said Tuesday that progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions. As nurses walked the picket lines, Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital postponed nonemergency surgeries, diverted ambulances and hired temporary staffers to cope with the walkout of as many as 7,100 nurses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Man sentenced for fatally striking Asian woman with rock

NEW YORK - A man from Brooklyn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking an Asian grandmother with a rock repeatedly in a random attack in Queens back in November 2021. Elisaul Perez, 33, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. According...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested

On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

City Girls Who Walk: A fun new way to exercise in NYC

NEW YORK - There’s a fun new way to exercise in New York City, while also socializing with new friends. City Girls Who Walk was founded by fitness instructor Brianna Joye. "In February of 2022, I had this idea once most of my friends started leaving New York City," Joye said. "I kind of missed that group of girls to come and get coffee, go on walks, and I was sitting with my fiancé at the time like ‘what if I started this walk club in NYC, just for a way for girls to make new friends?’"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx community mourns Twin Parks fire victims one year later

NEW YORK - Monday marked one year since the Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that left 17 people dead and many more injured and displaced. Members of the community came together Monday to remember the lives lost, with services and a street re-naming in honor of one of the 8 children who died in the fire.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's offering $100 to every 5-year-old, here is how to claim it

NEW YORK - January is the month for families of five-year-olds to activate their city-sponsored scholarship accounts. The Save for College Program pays for each student to start school with $100 in their account and the account grows over time. The Save for College Program is now in its second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bathrooms open in some NYC subway stations

NEW YORK - After years of COVID closures, the MTA reopened the public bathrooms at nine subway stops across the city on Monday. There will be one male and one female bathroom at the stations. This means there will not be at least one station restroom open in each borough...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

'Out of control': NYC stores beg for help against serial shoplifters

NEW YORK - Bodega and grocery store owners in New York City are demanding more help to combat brazen shoplifting that is endangering their survival. Among some of the things they are asking for is to make shoplifting charges stronger, make it a larger crime to sell stolen goods, and make assaults on retail employees and store owners a class D felony charge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy