Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
fox5ny.com
NYC nurses strike continues for second day
A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City’s largest hospitals has entered its second day. A union official said Tuesday that progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions. As nurses walked the picket lines, Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital postponed nonemergency surgeries, diverted ambulances and hired temporary staffers to cope with the walkout of as many as 7,100 nurses.
fox5ny.com
Thousands of nurses at 2 NYC hospitals on strike
Thousands of nurses have gone on strike at two of New York City’s major hospitals. The walkout began Monday after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
fox5ny.com
Man sentenced for fatally striking Asian woman with rock
NEW YORK - A man from Brooklyn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking an Asian grandmother with a rock repeatedly in a random attack in Queens back in November 2021. Elisaul Perez, 33, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. According...
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
fox5ny.com
City Girls Who Walk: A fun new way to exercise in NYC
NEW YORK - There’s a fun new way to exercise in New York City, while also socializing with new friends. City Girls Who Walk was founded by fitness instructor Brianna Joye. "In February of 2022, I had this idea once most of my friends started leaving New York City," Joye said. "I kind of missed that group of girls to come and get coffee, go on walks, and I was sitting with my fiancé at the time like ‘what if I started this walk club in NYC, just for a way for girls to make new friends?’"
fox5ny.com
Bronx community mourns Twin Parks fire victims one year later
NEW YORK - Monday marked one year since the Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that left 17 people dead and many more injured and displaced. Members of the community came together Monday to remember the lives lost, with services and a street re-naming in honor of one of the 8 children who died in the fire.
fox5ny.com
NYC's offering $100 to every 5-year-old, here is how to claim it
NEW YORK - January is the month for families of five-year-olds to activate their city-sponsored scholarship accounts. The Save for College Program pays for each student to start school with $100 in their account and the account grows over time. The Save for College Program is now in its second...
fox5ny.com
Bathrooms open in some NYC subway stations
NEW YORK - After years of COVID closures, the MTA reopened the public bathrooms at nine subway stops across the city on Monday. There will be one male and one female bathroom at the stations. This means there will not be at least one station restroom open in each borough...
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
fox5ny.com
'Out of control': NYC stores beg for help against serial shoplifters
NEW YORK - Bodega and grocery store owners in New York City are demanding more help to combat brazen shoplifting that is endangering their survival. Among some of the things they are asking for is to make shoplifting charges stronger, make it a larger crime to sell stolen goods, and make assaults on retail employees and store owners a class D felony charge.
Comments / 0