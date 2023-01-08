ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Pittston streetscaping projects to begin in spring 2023

By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmHzN_0k792pfL00
The Junction section of Pittston is a part of the streetscaping project to include new lights, curbs, and sidewalks. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – The unusual warm temperatures this past week has city Mayor Michael Lombardo eager to get spring projects underway, especially the next several phases of Main Street’s streetscaping project.

Streetscaping was a big undertaking for Mayor Lombardo, but he knew in order to attract new businesses to the downtown area, the street needed new curbs, sidewalks and lighting.

It was going to be costly, but overtime he and his team at City Hall were able to secure grant money to help pay for many of the projects he had designated.

Streetscaping has been done from at the south end of Main Street from the Sunoco to the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge.

The next few phases will carry streetscaping from the bridge to the Duryea line that would include three houses on the Duryea side.

According to Mayor Lombardo, PennDOT gave the City of Pittston permission to put the next phase out for bid.

“At the end of the year, last year, we were ready to go on the streetscape project, but PennDOT has a rule about how many projects they let out, so we had to wait for clearance, you can’t just bid it without PennDOT’s permission,” Lombardo said. “We have some serious grant money from PennDOT in it. When winter hit, it was a mute point.”

Lombardo said the City of Pittston is cleared to receive bids for Phase I on Jan. 26 and bids for Phase II will be shortly thereafter.

According to the Mayor, bids will be accepted over a 30-day period with awards for the job taking place at the March city council meeting. Work is expected to commence April or May with a six-month completion date.

“We will start at the north most point at Curry St. and work our way back to around Esther St.,” Lombardo added. “We are going to add a few houses on the Duryea side of the project.”

The 7/10 of a mile phase will go fairly quickly, according to the Mayor. There are not a lot of details involved.

Phase I and Phase II has $5 million dollars in grant money going into the projects.

“I’m excited about getting the Main St. streetscaping project up and running again,” Lombardo said. “There have been so many delays and I feel like I’ve been talking about the north end of the project for my whole third term.”

Lombardo stressed the pandemic put the entire project behind.

“It will get do and it will get done right and quite honestly there might have been some benefit with the lag,” Lombardo stated. “We now have the Fort Pittston School housing project back on track since having the building placed on the National Registry and of course the Pittston Lumber project is moving along as well, so with those two projects in place, the next phase from Curry St. will run a lot smoother.”

The Fort Pittston School will be transformed into housing with approximately 12 apartments in place. A firm out of Harrisburg that specializes in converting old schools into viable living space will be in charge of the project.

Mayor Lombardo’s main agenda has been focusing on housing in the city. He said with the 12 new units at Fort Pittston, 13 more units at the former Cee Kay Auto location, and the 27 units at the Waterfront Complex next to The Banks Banquet facility bringing the total to 52 new units.

“When the Burns building across from the Pittston City Fire Hall gets completed, there will be 10 additional units attached to that project,” Lombardo added. “So in the next 18-months we will have nearly 65 new units in the City.”

Mayor Lombardo said the walking trail project along the river received an additional $1 million grant and that will tie in around the Pittston Lumber area that will eventually connect with the new streetscaping in that area.

Phase II from Esther St. to Panama St. would be the next section to start.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Part of Route 611 to remain closed

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Monroe County, a section of Route 611 will remain closed until the end of summer. A rock slide closed a part of the road south of the Delaware Water Gap borough last month. Now, officials say construction is...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New parking rates in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Max Kubiak is used to paying the parking meter on Main Street in Stroudsburg when he goes to the gym. But this was the first day he had to go back in his wallet to pull out more change, and it was not because he was working out longer than usual.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Turn Hole Tunnel: Visiting an Abandoned Railroad Tunnel in Jim Thorpe, PA

I love exploring abandoned places in PA, and one of my favorites to check out is Turn Hole Tunnel in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Turn Hole Tunnel is an abandoned railroad tunnel that sits just outside of the quaint downtown of Jim Thorpe, PA, and within the aforementioned state park. It is hidden from view and doesn’t appear on the park map, but since it’s only steps from a parking area, it’s easy to find if you know where to look.
JIM THORPE, PA
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton

Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mahanoy Area creates school district police force

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A typical day for Officers Craig Stine and Frank Gallo includes greeting students as they patrol the halls. The Mahanoy Area School District now has its own police department and says it will make their schools safer. "I see the students treading lightly around us....
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton School District to exit recovery plan

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District had a big problem with debt and has spent the past few years trying to work out of the hole it was in. It started in 2019 when the district had to borrow money from the state to pay its bills. The state then stepped in and forced the district into recovery status.
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Early Bird Sports Expo coming to fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year. The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free....
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YourErie

Fire damages Greenfield Twp. home

A fire destroyed a home in Greenfield Township and left several people without a place to stay. Calls went out for the fire in the 9500 block of New Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived. Everyone inside was able to […]
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

61 displaced, one dead in Blakely high-rise fire

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after an early morning fire at a senior-high rise in Lackawanna County. “We were woken up at ten after 12. We were told we had to evacuate, there was a fire in the building,” said Blakely High Rise resident, Barbara Clementson. Clementson […]
BLAKELY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Yaw to hold Town Hall by telephone

Williamsport, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw is holding a Town Hall by telephone tonight for residents living in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. The event, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., will allow residents to discuss important state-related issues. “I look forward to hearing from residents throughout our region and having a constructive dialogue on the issues that matter most,” Yaw (R-23) said. “Whether they want to ask a question...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Deadly Blaze in Lackawanna County

A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after a fire in a Blakely apartment complex this morning. Fire crews were called around 12:30 am at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment on the third floor. Officials say the woman who lived there died in the blaze. She is reported to be in her 70’s. Crews were able to evacuate the 61 other residents from the building. They have to stay somewhere else until renovations are made.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

SUV stolen from dealership in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are searching for the people who stole an SUV right from a dealership. Police say around 2 a.m. Monday, a Dodge Durango Hellcat was taken right from the lot at Ken Pollock Nissan on Mundy Street. The car is valued at around...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain to open 2nd Lehigh Valley location

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole is preparing to open in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, is expected to open its second Lehigh Valley location in the coming months at 3731 Route 378, operator Ali Arsalane said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

976
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy