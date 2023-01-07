Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pacers comeback falls short against Knicks
NEW YORK --- The Indiana Pacers entered Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks winners of six of their last seven. In what was a blowout for three quarters, the shorthanded Pacers battled back but could not complete the comeback, falling 119-113 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks improve to 23-19. The Pacers fall to 23-19. ...
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Kevin Durant’s injury doesn’t change Nets’ plan for T.J. Warren
The Nets don’t plan to deviate from their cautious plan with T.J. Warren or overload his minutes just because Kevin Durant is sidelined with a knee injury. Warren has averaged 19.9 minutes per game in 16 appearances after missing most of the previous two seasons due to a foot injury suffered with the Pacers in 2020. “Again, I said from the beginning, the thing is keeping T.J. healthy to the end of the year. Do I see him playing 40 minutes? No, not happening,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’ll continue to see how we’re going to manage the...
Knicks slip past Pacers after nearly blowing huge early lead
Recent history was starting to repeat itself, and not the kind the Knicks wanted to experience again. A 25-point lead was down to two, and the large Madison Square Garden crowd was groaning with each made basket by the Pacers and costly turnover committed by the Knicks. Only two nights ago, the Knicks blew a 17-point lead to the Bucks. Afterward, Jalen Brunson said he had to be better, despite scoring 44 points. In the clutch, he was better Wednesday, making sure the Pacers wouldn’t come all the way back. He scored on a driving scoop, then buried a left corner 3-pointer, and...
