Recent history was starting to repeat itself, and not the kind the Knicks wanted to experience again. A 25-point lead was down to two, and the large Madison Square Garden crowd was groaning with each made basket by the Pacers and costly turnover committed by the Knicks. Only two nights ago, the Knicks blew a 17-point lead to the Bucks. Afterward, Jalen Brunson said he had to be better, despite scoring 44 points. In the clutch, he was better Wednesday, making sure the Pacers wouldn’t come all the way back. He scored on a driving scoop, then buried a left corner 3-pointer, and...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO