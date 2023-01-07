ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State’s Kevin Keatts’ Weekly Teleconference: BULLETED

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media for the ACC’s teleconference yesterday. You can watch it here, or check out a bulleted breakdown below. Greg Gantt has been tremendous. I never anticipated playing him 30 and then 38 minutes. What he’s done for our team is...
NC State Finishes 33rd in the Final AP Poll

The college football national championship has been played, which means the Final AP Poll has been released. After losing their bowl game to Maryland, NC State fell out of the Top-25, and sit at #33 at seasons end. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with...
Did Greg Gantt just save NC State’s season?

Gantt was a former 4-star forward who played his first 2 seasons at Providence. There he averaged 4 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists in his sophomore campaign, shooting just 22% from long range. Those stats didn’t really generate much excitement about his arrival, but that didn’t change the fact...
Women’s Basketball: NC State 87 Virginia 62: Box Score & Highlights

The NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 13-3 yesterday, and 3-2 in ACC play, defeating Virginia 87-62 in Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack had 5 players in double figures: Jada Boyd (13), Camille Hobby (12), Mimi Collins (12), Diamond Johnson (10) and River Baldwin (10). As a team, NC...
#6 NC State Wrestling Crushed Binghamton 36-3 Over the Weekend

NC State’s 6th ranked Wrestling team was back in action this weekend, crushing Binghamton 36-3. The Wolfpack are now 9-0 this year in duals. NC State Coach Popolizio is now 4-0 in duals against Binghamton, who he coached from 2007-12. Hidlay and Trephan both picked up ranked wins. 125:...
