4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
Historic Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri is over 150 years oldCJ CoombsMoberly, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KOMU
Hopper to return in '23; Mizzou adds transfer punter
Another piece in the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
abc17news.com
No. 20 Mizzou hoops announces fifth sellout
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The No. 20 ranked Mizzou men's basketball team announced the fifth home sell out Tuesday including upcoming games against Alabama and Iowa State. The Tigers have previously sold out home games against Kansas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Mizzou stands at 13-2 on the season ranked #20 in the...
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
Trail Cam Video Shows Huge Mountain Lion Near Columbia, Missouri
I've had people tell me that mountain lions aren't really that common in Missouri and Illinois at least near the bigger cities. That's funny because a brand new trail cam video shows a massive mountain lion that's just been spotted near Columbia, Missouri. A YouTube channel with only a handful...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you seen or heard evidence of mountain lions in Missouri?
Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
$2 million lottery prize won in Morgan County
KOMU
Boone County OEM to offer storm spotter training on Jan. 24
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will hold a storm spotter training later this month. The OEM is partnering with The Crossing Church and National Weather Service (NWS) to offer the class on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be held at The Crossing Church, Room 227, which is located at 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia.
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
KOMU
Boone Health to host free community CPR classes
COLUMBIA — Boone Health is set to offer free, hands-only CPR classes to the Columbia community. The health care network said it decided to offer these classes following the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during an NFL game earlier this month. The incident led to a national discussion about the importance of CPR.
kwos.com
Seewood: Most of Columbia’s murders in 2022 involved domestic violence
Preventing domestic violence is a top priority for Columbia’s city manager. De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” that nine of Columbia’s 11 homicides last year were domestic-related. “How do we do some of the mental health support to help people get...
Woman dies after west Columbia crash
KOMU
Columbia woman dies after vehicle overturns near I-70 on-ramp
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died after a vehicle overturned near an Interstate 70 ramp Monday morning, police announced Tuesday. Kira Shocks, 22, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy which was traveling east on the I-70 on-ramp near West Boulevard and Business Loop 70. The driver, an adult...
abc17news.com
Mix of rain, sleet and snow hits Columbia
KOMU
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Laurie; $1 million scratcher sold in Holts Summit
KOMU
Columbia, Jefferson City offices to close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
