Harrisburg, MO

KOMU

Hopper to return in '23; Mizzou adds transfer punter

Another piece in the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

No. 20 Mizzou hoops announces fifth sellout

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The No. 20 ranked Mizzou men's basketball team announced the fifth home sell out Tuesday including upcoming games against Alabama and Iowa State. The Tigers have previously sold out home games against Kansas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Mizzou stands at 13-2 on the season ranked #20 in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

$2 million lottery prize won in Morgan County

LAURIE, Mo. — Someone purchased a $2 million winning lottery ticket from a gas station in Laurie. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased from FastLane at 200 Brook Lane in Laurie, Missouri. It was purchased on Jan. 7. The winning numbers are 35-36-44-45-67 with a 14 Powerball. Whoever has the ticket has until July 6, […]
LAURIE, MO
KOMU

Boone County OEM to offer storm spotter training on Jan. 24

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will hold a storm spotter training later this month. The OEM is partnering with The Crossing Church and National Weather Service (NWS) to offer the class on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be held at The Crossing Church, Room 227, which is located at 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill

A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Boone Health to host free community CPR classes

COLUMBIA — Boone Health is set to offer free, hands-only CPR classes to the Columbia community. The health care network said it decided to offer these classes following the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during an NFL game earlier this month. The incident led to a national discussion about the importance of CPR.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman dies after vehicle overturns near I-70 on-ramp

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died after a vehicle overturned near an Interstate 70 ramp Monday morning, police announced Tuesday. Kira Shocks, 22, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy which was traveling east on the I-70 on-ramp near West Boulevard and Business Loop 70. The driver, an adult...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mix of rain, sleet and snow hits Columbia

Three different weather events cycled across parts of Missouri Saturday: rain, sleet and snow. Columbia Public Works said it plans on having nine workers treat any potential problems on roads starting at 8 p.m. Caught in the mix, two girls walking in downtown Columbia, trying to keep as dry as...
COLUMBIA, MO

