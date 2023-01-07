Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
No. 4 Alabama uses late runs to put away No. 15 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 4 Alabama went on a 16-4 run midway through the second half and an 11-0 run late to beat No. 15 Arkansas, 84-69, on Wednesday and stay unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 SEC) made 5 of 6 goals during...
Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves named to the NFLPA Player's First-Team All-Pro squad
When Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves earned his first Pro Bowl nomination last month, it was one of the more heartwarming stories of the season. Head coach Ron Rivera informed Reaves of the honor, and punter Tress Way was nearby to show love to his teammate and friend. On Wednesday,...
Indiana's Woes Continue in Blowout Loss at Penn State
Indiana allowed Penn State to make a school-record 18 three-pointers and it all added up to an ugly 85-66 loss in State College. It was the largest margin of victory ever for Penn State in the 56-game series.
