Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Victim of house explosion identified

Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Repeat Lebanon drug dealer to serve 22 years in prison

LEBANON, Ind. — A repeat Lebanon drug dealer who was busted for dealing meth has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Drew Shepherd, 33, was found guilty of two counts of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony. Shepherd was found guilty following a two-day trial. Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the trial […]
LEBANON, IN
wbiw.com

Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests

ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
22 WSBT

Police look for answers after body found in Cass County

Police are looking for answers after a body was found in a field in Cass County. The victim was found near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 on Thursday. That's just northwest of the fairgrounds. Police are working to identify that body. If you know anything call the Cass...
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

